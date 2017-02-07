If you’re feeding your dog Hunk of Beef food, stop immediately. The product has been voluntarily recalled by Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Co. due to the discovery of the contaminate pentobarbital.

According to the FDA, pentobarbital can “affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The 12-oz Hunk of Beef cans were distributed to various retail locations and sold online during the week of June 6-13, 2016 in the following states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Although pentobarbital was only detected in a single lot, the company is recalling all Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured that week due to the risk of potential exposure.

The FDA stated the lot numbers included 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The company advises pet owners to also check the second half of the barcode that reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Five dogs became ill and one of the five died after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13, according to the agency.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Evanger’s advises consumers to contact them at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday with questions or concerns, and cans with recalled lot numbers can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.