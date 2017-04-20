The city of Glen Cove will officially open the dog park at Dennis Brian Murray Park on April 23 with free dog bandannas and other giveaways, treats, pet portraits, free nail-clipping and a dog/owner look-alike contest.

City workers created the two fenced-in dog-run areas in the park in October, and dogs have been using them since then. In the past few months, more amenities have been added, including a water spigot and trees provided by the city, and dog-leash posts and two benches paid for by a volunteer committee of people who take their dogs to the park.

The grand-opening event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the park, on Leech Circle South.

Until October, dogs were banned from all city parks. The City Council voted to allow off-leash dog runs at Dennis Brian Murray Park after some dog owners were upset they could no longer take their dogs to an open space area along Hempstead Harbor.

That area was closed in September, as pre-construction work began on the giant Garvies Point development. The waterfront site never was an official dog park, but police had long looked the other way.

There are two enclosed dog runs at Dennis Brian Murray Park: One that is 150 feet by 100 feet for large dogs and another that is 100 feet by 50 feet for small dogs.

A raffle will help raise money for more amenities, including a shade structure. Volunteers also are raising money through a website: glencovedogpark.wixsite.com/mysite