When we’re looking for answers to hard-hitting questions who do we look to for answers? Google, of course! Because in this digital age, where else would we look? Google shared the top 10 dog questions people were asking in 2016 with People. The American Kennel Club offered some answers to those burning questions.

1. How long are dogs pregnant?

The answer can be somewhat complicated. The normal gestation period in dogs is approximately 63 days from conception but can vary.

2. Was Goofy a dog?

Yes, the iconic Disney cartoon character is a dog and was first introduced to the world in 1932.

3. Why does my dog lick me?

Your dog may lick you for numerous reasons: you taste good, they’re rewarded for it, or a sign of affection.

4. How can you tell how old a dog is?

Although this question can be difficult to answer, it is best to consult your veterinarian about the age of your four-legged friend. But you may be able to distinguish an older dog from a younger pup by gray hairs on its muzzle or paws.

5. What happens when a dog eats chocolate?

Chocolate contains stimulants called methylxanthines, particularly theobromine and caffeine, which cause harm to a canine’s metabolic processes. When they consume chocolate, it results in “chocolate toxicity,” which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and abnormal heart rhythms.

6. How to get rid of skunk smell on dog?

The AKC suggests this DIY remedy: 1 quart of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide solution, ¼ cup of baking soda, and 1 teaspoon of liquid dishwashing soap. When applying this to your pup, make sure to wear rubber gloves and work the solution into your dog’s fur and thoroughly rinse.

7. How to stop a dog from barking?

This may be a hard task, but barking is a natural behavior in certain animals. The AKC suggests first identifying the cause. If barking erupts every time you leave your home, it may be due to separation anxiety. If you believe it’s happening for no particular reason, training tactics can be enforced to help solve the problem.

8. Can you put Neosporin on a dog?

Consult your veterinarian before applying medication to your pets, different dogs may react differently to medications.

9. How to get rid of fleas on my dog?

The AKC offers these great tips to get rid of fleas on your pets in four steps.

10. How much Benadryl can I give my dog?

Before giving any medication to your pets, it’s important to consult your veterinarian on the symptoms your dog may be experiencing. The AKC and the Merck Veterinary Manual recommend administering 2-4 mg of Benadryl per kilogram of body weight, two to three times daily. Dosage may vary depending on your pet's medical history and illness.