Traveling on vacation can be very costly and stressful, especially if you plan on bringing your family pet. With plenty of dog-friendly fun in your area, you don’t need to stray far from home to enjoy a vacation with your dog included.

The American Kennel Club suggests the following “staycation” tips to help you and your dog take full advantage of all that your local area has to offer this summer.

— Picnic in the park. Look up the various parks in a given radius from your home and plan a picnic with your dog. Pack lunch for yourself, and bring dog food and water for your four-legged friend. Don’t forget to bring toys to play with. Remember to call the park first to find out their policy on pets.

— Go to the beach. Research the dog-friendly beaches in your area and spend the day on the sand with your dog. Some dogs can be sensitive to the sun, so bring a dog-friendly sun block if necessary. Always make sure you have lots of fresh water on hand for your dog, and bring extra towels to dry him off after his swim and to cover the seats in your car for the ride home.

— Have a barbecue. Invite your friends and their dogs over for a backyard barbecue. If it’s hot outside, set up a kiddie pool or sprinklers for the dogs. You can also plan canine events such as trick shows or agility competitions. Always be sure to have drinking water easily accessible to the dogs and a shaded area where they can cool off. Make sure everyone at your barbecue is aware of any foods that might be toxic to the dogs, like grapes, onions and chocolate.

— Take a hike. Whether you have a forest, a stretch of country road, or a park near your home, a hike is a great way to get out of the house and get some exercise with your dog. If you live in a city, urban trails can be just as fun. Always talk to your dog’s veterinarian before hiking to make sure they are in good health. Remember to take water, a collapsible dog dish and snacks to enjoy along the way.