Having a green thumb can be difficult when you’ve got a dog running, ripping and rolling through your yard. The good news: It’s still possible to have a garden that’s both puppy-proofed and pretty.

To help keep your puppy happy and your garden growing, the American Kennel Club offers the following tips:

— Pick plants wisely. Consider a shield of hardier varieties, such as the more durable French lavenders or ornamental grasses that will take the first hit and survive. When the protected plants are big enough to withstand dog play, you can transplant these varieties and put them to work elsewhere.

— Beware of poisonous plants. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Try to avoid planting varieties such as poinsettias, lilies of the valley and holly plants, to name a few, as these could harm your dog if eaten.

— Save the seedlings. Keep a number of wire baskets handy — the kind used as hanging planters. Place the empty wire baskets upside down over your seedlings, about 2-3 feet apart. They will be camouflaged by the fast-growing annuals, and they’ll deflect surprise attacks from yard romps gone awry.

— Choose durable plants. Put in industrial-strength vegetation such as rosemary, ornamental grasses or day lilies. These are the types of plants that don’t mind being cut back and can tolerate dog play.

— Monitor your dog around the plants. Most of all, as a responsible dog owner, it’s important to watch your dog when he’s around your plants to prevent him from ingesting them.