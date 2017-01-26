J.M. Smucker Company recently announced a voluntary recall on 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food containing low-levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1), which can lead to thiamine deficiency in felines.
The FDA advises that owners of cats that consumed any of these products should be aware of the following symptoms: "decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.” The agency is urging pet owners to contact their veterinarians if cats experience any of these conditions.
The product was distributed to a limited number of customers from Dec. 20 through January 3, 2017. Below is a list of recalled products, UPC codes, lot numbers and units, selling size and UPC code on the case:
-9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna: 7910052238, 6354803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans, 7910052228
-9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter: 7910000402, 6356803, 24-pack of 5.5-ounce cans, 7910000402
-9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter: 7910000367, 6355803, six four-packs of 5.5-ounce each, 7910003670
-9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper: 7910000327, 6358803, 24-pack of 5.5-ounce cans, 7910000327
-9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper: 7910000286, 6358803, six four-packs of 5.5-ounce each, 7910002860
-9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper: 7910052239, 6355803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans, 7910052229
-9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood: 7910000364 (793641) 6356803, six four-packs of 5.5-ounce each-7910003640
-9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna, 7910000324, 6356803, 24-pack of 5.5 ounce cans, 7910000324
-9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner, 7910000410, 6356803, 24-pack of 5.5 ounce cans, 7910000410
-9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken, 7910000312 (793121), 6355803, six four-packs of 5.5-ounce each, 7910000312
-9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish, 7910000420, 6358803, 24-pack of 5.5 ounce cans,7910000420
-9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack, 7910053377, 6307803, 24-pack of 5.5 ounce cans, 7910053377
-9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna, 7910000366, 6357803, six four-packs of 5.5-ounce each-7910003660
-EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner, 7910053114, 6356803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans-7910053114
-Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner, 8113112120, 6355803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans-8113112120
-Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner, 8113112157, 6358803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans-8113112157
-Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap, 8113109609, 6355803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans-8113109609
-Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap, 8113112119, 6356803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans -8113112119
-Special Kitty Super Supper, 8113179041, 6355803, 12-pack of 13-ounce cans-7910079041
Customers who have cans of cat food from these lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
