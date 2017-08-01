A Siamese cat was found taking a cat nap in a donated couch at a thrift store in Holbrook.

The cat was discovered Sunday afternoon at the Savers on Sunrise Highway. It had burrowed through a hole in the netting under the couch and jumped out when employees flipped the love seat over, according to the store’s manager who declined to give her full name.

The cat appeared healthy, the manager said. Employees gave it water and kept the cat in a cage before it was collected by a representative from the Town of Islip’s animal shelter.

The store’s manager said she doesn’t know when the love seat was donated.

A town spokeswoman said she’s hoping for a happy reunion and that the cat’s owner should contact the Islip Animal Shelter. The owner should be prepared to further identify the cat.

