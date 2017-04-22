A feral cat that fell into a storm drain in Yaphank was rescued Saturday by Suffolk County police officers.
Officers Derek Siddall and Anthony Coles, who responded to the call at about 12:40 p.m., removed the grate covering the drain on Lincoln Road and lowered a pet carrier with a rope, police said.
When the cat entered the carrier, officers pulled it up. They then released the feline.
