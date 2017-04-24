Many pet owners have to deal with their dogs’ hyperactivity when they get a case of the zoomies. In most cases, the dog owner needs to review the activity level of their breed because they may need a more suitable daily exercise plan.

The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for the owners of an energetic dog:

— Know your breed. For active breeds, a walk on a leash may not do the trick. Instead, consider a game of fetch or running games in a fenced yard or a dog park. If you are away from home for long periods of time, doggie daycare may be a suitable option for your dog.

— Provide adequate daily exercise. Create a daily exercise plan for your dog and stick to it. Not only will your dog be exposed to consistent physical and mental stimulation, but they will appreciate the routine.

— Teach practical skills. Once you’ve met the exercise needs of an active dog, functional skills such as sit, down and stay can be used to manage your dog. When company comes and the dog can’t “settle,” a down-stay is often exactly what is needed to help the dog become calm.

— Give the dog a job. Active, smart breeds can benefit from something to do on a regular basis that involves both physical and mental activity. AKC performance events such as field work, herding, lure coursing, and dock diving are perfect for canine athletes. AKC activities such as obedience, agility and rally also provide the perfect combo of the physical and mental stimulation needed for the active dog.

— Don’t forget the veterinary check. If you’ve put an appropriate exercise plan in place for your dog’s age and breed, and the dog continues to appear overactive, a veterinary checkup is in order. While most of the time, exercise, training and activities are the issue, there are medical conditions that can cause hyperactivity. Your dog’s veterinarian can do a comprehensive medical exam to rule out any problems.