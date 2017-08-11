Contrary to popular belief, the dog paddle may not come naturally to all dogs. While some dogs are natural-born swimmers, others may not be.

Even the best swimmers out there can use some training when starting out. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips to help dog owners teach their four-legged friends pool safety.

— Supervision. First and foremost, never leave your dog unsupervised while in the pool. He may need your help and be unable to bark to grab your attention.

— Build confidence. It’s important to build confidence in your dog around the pool. Even the breeds that are natural swimmers can be afraid the first time they enter the water, so be sure to take it slowly and praise your dog every step of the way.

— The dog paddle. If your dog begins to dog-paddle with only his front legs, lift his hind legs for him to help him float. He should quickly catch on and will then keep his back end up.

— Learn the ladder. Learning to use the ladder to exit the pool is an important skill to ensure your dog’s safety, but it can cause your dog to panic. Dogs are not used to climbing a ladder and will need to be taught how to use it. Direct your dog towards the ladder and help him climb out of the pool.

— Moderation. Don’t let your dog overexert himself. Swimming is great exercise, but as with any workout, it should be increased in small increments. Your dog is using new muscles to swim and may get worn out quickly. Also keep in mind that smaller breeds tend to get tired faster due to their short limbs.

— Rinse off. The chemicals from the pool can irritate your dog’s skin. Spray him off with the hose after he gets out of the pool to rinse off.

— Clean his ears. Most ear infections in dogs with floppy ears are caused by too much water and dampness. Dab your dog’s ears with a dry towel or use a blow dryer on cool to get rid of excess moisture. You can also use an ear cleaner from your vet to help keep your dog’s ears clean after a swim.