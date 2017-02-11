Westminster's 141st show abounds with dogs from Long Island
America’s top dogs strut their stuff Feb. 13 and 14 in Manhattan, competing at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. By day, there are beagles and terriers aplenty showing in multiple rings at Piers 92/94. Those that win their overall breed continue on to the prime-time competition at Madison Square Garden (televised 8-11 p.m. both days on Fox Sports). Here’s a look at Long Island’s contenders.
FANUCCI(Credit: S. Condreras)
FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Stuttgart's Now Don't Refuse Me of Masrock
BREED German shepherd
LI CONNECTION Owners Stephanie Schrock, Leslie Dancosse and Susan Condreras, of Farmingville
SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE TO WALK OR RUN Cathedral Pines Park in Middle Island
PRESHOW RITUAL Massages, stretching, grooming on the table, then jumping and barking for treats right before going in the ring
Fanucci was hit by a car in 2014 and had a broken femur (upper leg bone), and his owners say they were told the dog wouldn't walk again, let alone run around a show ring.
CHASE(Credit: Michael Dudas)
FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Birdhaven Mood Indigo
BREED English Setter
LI CONNECTION Owners James and Ann Harmons of Southampton
SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The woodsy back roads in Southampton
PRESHOW RITUAL Chase eats a grilled chicken dinner before a moisturizing and whitening bath, blow dry, then curls up wrapped in his purple towel.
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Loves to give kisses and rest his head on your feet
Chase, who was born and bred on Long Island, ended 2016 as the No. 4 English setter in the country, according to the Harmonses.
TOMI(Credit: Julia Haight)
FORMAL NAME GCh. Frerose Tomi Arashi Kage CGC
BREED Shiba Inu
LI CONNECTION Owner Julia Haight of Hicksville
SHOWING 2:45 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92
PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of grooming beforehand and a quick touch-up at the show.
Last year Tomi saved his family from a house fire. He's also a Giants fan who begs for snacks during football games.
WYATT(Credit: Isla Azure Photography/Danielle Hannifin)
FORMAL NAME GCh. De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit
BREED Golden retriever
LI CONNECTION Owners Susan and Thomas Hayes of East Northport
FIRST SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Northport Village and in the park by the harbor
PRESHOW RITUAL Trimming, nails, bath and a blowout
In 2016, Wyatt completed his grand championship and was the top male golden in New York, according to his owners. He is a family pet who has sired a number of puppies.
VANITY PRINCESS SPARKLE(Credit: T. Mulhearn)
FORMAL NAME Ch. Stormwynd Birdhaven's Bonfire
BREED English setter
LI CONNECTION Owners Allison Milne and M. Ptacek of Huntington
FIRST SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Any open field on a long leash
PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of exercise, then a relaxing bath and grooming
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Vanity's tail never stops wagging, and she has a very devilish way of looking at you.
Vanity is making her Westminster debut, showing with her dad, Chase.
RILEY(Credit: The Winning Image)
FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Abbedale Life of Riley at Glengariff
BREED Norwich terrier
LI CONNECTION Owners Judy and John Laffey of Long Beach
SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The canal area of Long Beach
PRESHOW RITUAL Riley takes a long walk, is bathed and dried, and receives 100 brush strokes with his own brush.
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT If Riley is ignored, he will stand on his hind legs, quietly stare at you and gently tap you with one paw. Riley has brought joy to his family ever since arriving as a puppy at their superstorm Sandy-damaged home. In 2016 he was the No. 2 Norwich terrier in the United States in breed competition.
VERA(Credit: Rhonda Cassidy)
FORMAL NAME GCh. Kimro's Miss Vera Vain
BREED Miniature pinscher
LI CONNECTION Owners Jimmy Cabailo and Kimberly Calvacca of East Hampton
SHOWING 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92
Vera is the sixth generation of Kimro miniature pinschers to compete at Westminster.
FLYNN(Credit: Cathy Iacopelli)
FORMAL NAME GCh. Claddagh's Etched In Silver RN JH CGC
BREED German shorthaired pointer
LI CONNECTION Owner Cathy Iacopelli of East Meadow
FIRST SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Otis Pike Preserve, Manorville
PRESHOW RITUAL Flynn gets a bath and has his nails done.
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Flynn is a laid-back, happy fellow, who is happy to try new things.
BAD BETTY(Credit: Toni Pawson)
FORMAL NAME Ch. Manorview's To The Moon and Back
BREED Staffordshire bull terrier
LI CONNECTION Owner Toni Pawson of Manorville
FIRST SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Bad Betty loves to swim in the pool.
PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of exercise, then a relaxing bath and grooming
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Betty likes to play in puddles and mud, especially right after a bath. As a puppy, Betty was always getting into something, hence the "Bad" before her call name. She likes cookies and belly rubs.
KAI(Credit: John K. Mahoney)
FORMAL NAME Ch. Legacy's Talia Makai CGC (Canine Good Citizen)
BREED Mini American shepherd
LI CONNECTION Owners Bonnie R. and John K. Mahoney of East Hampton
FIRST SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Side streets of the Springs section of East Hampton
PRESHOW RITUAL Playing with his rope toy
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT A happy-go-lucky attitude
Kai was born and bred in Pennsylvania and purchased as a pet, but his owners noticed that he was perfectly to breed, Bonnie Mahoney says. He earned his championship title in December at Eastern Dog Club in Boston.
LIAM(Credit: Vincent Ferruzzo)
FORMAL NAME GCh. Ch. Waterfall's Kingdom Of Heaven Liam
BREED Bichon Frise
LI CONNECTION Owner Paulette Ferruzzo of Wantagh
FIRST SHOWING 11 a.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92
MOST WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT His kisses
JOSS(Credit: Iris Kaye Frankel)
FORMAL NAME Ch. Pointsetter Wild Night at Noah's Ark, JH
BREED Gordon setter
LI CONNECTION Owners Iris Kaye Frankel of Levittown and Frances Glynn of Brookhaven
SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Sarnoff Preserve in Riverhead
PRESHOW RITUAL Grooming and a bath with plenty of preening and pampering
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT “Joss is very stubborn, sassy and unpredictable,” Frankel says. Joss was born in 2014 in Palmyra, Indiana. She achieved her championship title last year in four shows, and she’s currently training in obedience and agility.
CASPER(Credit: Sarah Taylor)
FORMAL NAME Saranac's Spirited Beginnings
BREED Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever
LI CONNECTION Owners Walter Galvin and Sarah Taylor of Rocky Point
SHOWING 1:30 p.m Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS At the beach, year-round
Casper was born in Florida and took a car ride to his Long Island home when he was 10 weeks old. He enjoys traveling.
DAILEY(Credit: Peter J. Festa)
FORMAL NAME Ch. Festabull The Longest Day
BREED Bulldog
LI CONNECTION Owner Peter J. Festa of Smithtown
SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92
PRESHOW RITUAL Dailey gets a bath and a good night's sleep.
Dailey, who was bred at home by Festa, won best puppy recognition in two all-breed shows.
FREDDIE(Credit: Richard Giotta)
FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Foxwood Freddie Set Go
BREED Norwich terrier
LI CONNECTION Owners William Sparks and Richard Giotta of Merrick
SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS His own neighborhood, rain or shine
PRESHOW RITUAL Freddie is calm once he enters the show area, his owners say. He isn’t distracted by noise or commotion.
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Ability to concentrate in the show ring
Freddie weighs a pint-size 15 pounds — full grown for the breed. He’s very people-oriented and loves squeeze toys.
NATE(Credit: Linda Weiss)
FORMAL NAME Ch. Ber-D-Mar's Nate the Great of Wicklow
BREED Glen of Imaal terrier
LI CONNECTION Owners Linda and Ed Weiss of Shoreham
SHOWING 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS On Sundays, Nate goes for a walk on a Long Island Sound pebble beach.
PRESHOW RITUAL The night before Westminster and the day of the show, Nate's coat will be groomed with a brush and comb to take out the tangles, and excess hair will be removed.
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT At the command, "Glen sit!" Nate sits back on his hindquarters with his front paws raised -- a unique behavior of the Glen of Imaal terrier. Nate, born in Pennsylvania and brought here at 3 months old, takes advantage of a Long Island winter by rolling around in the snow. He earned his championship title, winning best of breed, at The National Dog Show in November in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This will be his Westminster debut.
WILLIAM(Credit: Matthew O'Shea)
FORMAL NAME GCh. Ber-D-Mar Sweet William O'Shea
BREED Glen of Imaal terrier
LI CONNECTION Owner Matthew O'Shea of Shoreham
SHOWING 10:30 a.m. Feb 14, Pier 92
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The woods and the beach
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Super fetcher and kisser
William is the offspring of a two-time breed winner at Westminster and has been climbing the ranks in the breed for 2 1/2 years, finishing 6th overall for 2016, according to O'Shea. This is William's third consecutive Westminster showing.
TEDDY(Credit: Roberta Seidman)
FORMAL NAME Shadetree's Alpine Ambler
BREED Greater Swiss mountain dog
LI CONNECTION Owners Roberta Seidman and John Fleagle of Stony Brook
SHOWING 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Long Island K-9 Academy in Manorville, which offers sheep herding
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Boundless enthusiasm whether he's brought out to play or to go for a car ride
Teddy's favorite activities include sheep herding, playing with his collection of stuffed animals and rolling over for chest rubs. He competed in Westminster in 2015, but later that year had major abdominal surgery.
DREAMER(Credit: Jacqueline Stempel)
FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Marja-Tu Chu Dream Catcher
BREED Shih tzu
LI CONNECTION Owners Mark S. Stempel, Jacqueline Stempel and Kathy Kwait, all of Bohemia
FIRST SHOWING 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92
PRESHOW RITUAL It takes 1 to 1½ hours of grooming to prepare Dreamer to walk into the show ring, plus lots of bonding time with his owners.
WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Dreamer loves to play and roughhouse with his owners.
Last year, Dreamer was the No. 2 All-Breed Owner Handled Dog in the country, according to his owners. Dreamer has received 10 National Owner Handled Series best-in-show awards.
EDEL(Credit: Edward Avellez)
FORMAL NAME GCh. Broadcreek’s Edelweiss
BREED Belgian Malinois
LI CONNECTION Owner Edward Avellez of Bay Shore
SHOWING 8:30 a.m Feb. 13, Pier 94
FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Gardiner County Park, Bay Shore
PRESHOW RITUAL Playing tug-of-war with her Frisbee
Edel was named after a rare mountain flower, Edelweiss. Competing at Westminster for the first time, she is a smart — and sometimes stubborn — herding breed dog, according to her owner.
