    FORMAL NAME GCh. De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit (Credit: Isla Azure Photography / Danielle Hannifin)

    Grand Champion De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit is just plain Wyatt to his friends. He lives in East Northport. 

    Westminster's 141st show abounds with dogs from Long Island

    Updated
    By   Special to Newsday

    America’s top dogs strut their stuff Feb. 13 and 14 in Manhattan, competing at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. By day, there are beagles and terriers aplenty showing in multiple rings at Piers 92/94. Those that win their overall breed continue on to the prime-time competition at Madison Square Garden (televised 8-11 p.m. both days on Fox Sports). Here’s a look at Long Island’s contenders. 

    FANUCCI

    FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Stuttgart's Now Don't Refuse Me
    (Credit: S. Condreras)

    FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Stuttgart's Now Don't Refuse Me of Masrock

    BREED German shepherd

    LI CONNECTION Owners Stephanie Schrock, Leslie Dancosse and Susan Condreras, of Farmingville

    SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 94

    FAVORITE PLACE TO WALK OR RUN Cathedral Pines Park in Middle Island

    PRESHOW RITUAL Massages, stretching, grooming on the table, then jumping and barking for treats right before going in the ring

    Fanucci was hit by a car in 2014 and had a broken femur (upper leg bone), and his owners say they were told the dog wouldn't walk again, let alone run around a show ring.

    CHASE

    FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Birdhaven Mood Indigo BREED English Setter   
    (Credit: Michael Dudas)

    FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Birdhaven Mood Indigo

    BREED English Setter   

    LI CONNECTION Owners James and Ann Harmons of Southampton

    SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The woodsy back roads in Southampton

    PRESHOW RITUAL Chase eats a grilled chicken dinner before a moisturizing and whitening bath, blow dry, then curls up wrapped in his purple towel. 

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT  Loves to give kisses and rest his head on your feet

    Chase, who was born and bred on Long Island, ended 2016 as the No. 4 English setter in the country, according to the Harmonses. 

    TOMI

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Frerose Tomi Arashi Kage CGC BREED Shiba
    (Credit: Julia Haight)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Frerose Tomi Arashi Kage CGC

    BREED Shiba Inu  

    LI CONNECTION Owner Julia Haight of Hicksville

    SHOWING 2:45 p.m.  Feb. 13, Pier 92 

    PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of grooming beforehand and a quick touch-up at the show. 

    Last year Tomi saved his family from a house fire. He's also a Giants fan who begs for snacks during football games. 

    WYATT

    FORMAL NAME GCh. De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit
    (Credit: Isla Azure Photography/Danielle Hannifin)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit

    BREED Golden retriever

    LI CONNECTION Owners Susan and Thomas Hayes of East Northport

    FIRST SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Northport Village and in the park by the harbor

    PRESHOW RITUAL Trimming, nails, bath and a blowout

    In 2016, Wyatt completed his grand championship and was the top male golden in New York, according to his owners. He is a family pet who has sired a number of puppies.

    VANITY PRINCESS SPARKLE

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Stormwynd Birdhaven's Bonfire BREED English setter LI CONNECTION Owners
    (Credit: T. Mulhearn)

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Stormwynd Birdhaven's Bonfire

    BREED English setter

    LI CONNECTION Owners Allison Milne and M. Ptacek of Huntington

    FIRST SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Any open field on a long leash

    PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of exercise, then a relaxing bath and grooming

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Vanity's tail never stops wagging, and she has a very devilish way of looking at you.

    Vanity is making her Westminster debut, showing with her dad, Chase.

    RILEY

    FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Abbedale Life of Riley at
    (Credit: The Winning Image)

    FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Abbedale Life of Riley at Glengariff

    BREED Norwich terrier  

    LI CONNECTION Owners Judy and John Laffey of Long Beach

    SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The canal area of Long Beach

    PRESHOW RITUAL Riley takes a long walk, is bathed and dried, and receives 100 brush strokes with his own brush. 

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT If Riley is ignored, he will stand on his hind legs, quietly stare at you and gently tap you with one paw. Riley has brought joy to his family ever since arriving as a puppy at their superstorm Sandy-damaged home. In 2016 he was the No. 2 Norwich terrier in the United States in breed competition. 

    VERA

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Kimro's Miss Vera Vain BREED Miniature pinscher  
    (Credit: Rhonda Cassidy)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Kimro's Miss Vera Vain

    BREED Miniature pinscher  

    LI CONNECTION Owners Jimmy Cabailo and Kimberly Calvacca of East Hampton

    SHOWING 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 

    Vera is the sixth generation of Kimro miniature pinschers to compete at Westminster. 

    FLYNN

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Claddagh's Etched In Silver RN JH CGC
    (Credit: Cathy Iacopelli)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Claddagh's Etched In Silver RN JH CGC

    BREED  German shorthaired pointer

    LI CONNECTION Owner Cathy Iacopelli of East Meadow

    FIRST SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Otis Pike Preserve, Manorville

    PRESHOW RITUAL Flynn gets a bath and has his nails done. 

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Flynn is a laid-back, happy fellow, who is happy to try new things.

    BAD BETTY

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Manorview's To The Moon and Back BREED Staffordshire
    (Credit: Toni Pawson)

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Manorview's To The Moon and Back

    BREED Staffordshire bull terrier

    LI CONNECTION Owner Toni Pawson of Manorville

    FIRST SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Bad Betty loves to swim in the pool.

    PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of exercise, then a relaxing bath and grooming

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Betty likes to play in puddles and mud, especially right after a bath. As a puppy, Betty was always getting into something, hence the "Bad" before her call name. She likes cookies and belly rubs.

    KAI

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Legacy's Talia Makai CGC (Canine Good Citizen)
    (Credit: John K. Mahoney)

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Legacy's Talia Makai CGC (Canine Good Citizen)

    BREED Mini American shepherd

    LI CONNECTION Owners Bonnie R. and John K. Mahoney of East Hampton

    FIRST SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 94

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Side streets of the Springs section of East Hampton

    PRESHOW RITUAL Playing with his rope toy

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT A happy-go-lucky attitude

    Kai was born and bred in Pennsylvania and purchased as a pet, but his owners noticed that he was perfectly to breed, Bonnie Mahoney says. He earned his championship title in December at Eastern Dog Club in Boston.

    LIAM

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Ch. Waterfall's Kingdom Of Heaven Liam BREED Bichon
    (Credit: Vincent Ferruzzo)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Ch. Waterfall's Kingdom Of Heaven Liam

    BREED Bichon Frise 

    LI CONNECTION Owner Paulette Ferruzzo of Wantagh

    FIRST SHOWING 11 a.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 

    MOST WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT His kisses

    JOSS

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Pointsetter Wild Night at Noah's Ark,
    (Credit: Iris Kaye Frankel)

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Pointsetter Wild Night at Noah's Ark, JH

    BREED Gordon setter

    LI CONNECTION Owners Iris Kaye Frankel of Levittown and Frances Glynn of Brookhaven

    SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Sarnoff Preserve in Riverhead

    PRESHOW RITUAL Grooming and a bath with plenty of preening and pampering

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT “Joss is very stubborn, sassy and unpredictable,” Frankel says. Joss was born in 2014 in Palmyra, Indiana. She achieved her championship title last year in four shows, and she’s currently training in obedience and agility.

    CASPER

    FORMAL NAME Saranac's Spirited Beginnings BREED Nova Scotia duck tolling
    (Credit: Sarah Taylor)

    FORMAL NAME Saranac's Spirited Beginnings

    BREED Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever 

    LI CONNECTION Owners Walter Galvin and Sarah Taylor of Rocky Point 

    SHOWING 1:30 p.m Feb. 14, Pier 94 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS  At the beach, year-round

    Casper was born in Florida and took a car ride to his Long Island home when he was 10 weeks old. He enjoys traveling. 

    DAILEY

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Festabull The Longest Day BREED Bulldog LI
    (Credit: Peter J. Festa)

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Festabull The Longest Day

    BREED Bulldog

    LI CONNECTION Owner Peter J. Festa of Smithtown

    SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 

    PRESHOW RITUAL Dailey gets a bath and a good night's sleep.

    Dailey, who was bred at home by Festa, won best puppy recognition in two all-breed shows. 

    FREDDIE

    FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Foxwood Freddie Set Go BREED Norwich terrier  LI
    (Credit: Richard Giotta)

    FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Foxwood Freddie Set Go

    BREED Norwich terrier 

    LI CONNECTION  Owners William Sparks and Richard Giotta of Merrick 

    SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS His own neighborhood, rain or shine 

    PRESHOW RITUAL Freddie is calm once he enters the show area, his owners say. He isn’t distracted by noise or commotion.

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Ability to concentrate in the show ring

    Freddie weighs a pint-size 15 pounds — full grown for the breed. He’s very people-oriented and loves squeeze toys.

    NATE

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Ber-D-Mar's Nate the Great of Wicklow BREED Glen
    (Credit: Linda Weiss)

    FORMAL NAME Ch. Ber-D-Mar's Nate the Great of Wicklow

    BREED Glen of Imaal terrier 

    LI CONNECTION Owners Linda and Ed Weiss of Shoreham

    SHOWING 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS On Sundays, Nate goes for a walk on a Long Island Sound pebble beach. 

    PRESHOW RITUAL The night before Westminster and the day of the show, Nate's coat will be groomed with a brush and comb to take out the tangles, and excess hair will be removed.

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT At the command, "Glen sit!" Nate sits back on his hindquarters with his front paws raised -- a unique behavior of the Glen of Imaal terrier. Nate, born in Pennsylvania and brought here at 3 months old, takes advantage of a Long Island winter by rolling around in the snow. He earned his championship title, winning best of breed, at The National Dog Show in November in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This will be his Westminster debut. 

    WILLIAM

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Ber-D-Mar Sweet William O'Shea BREED Glen of
    (Credit: Matthew O'Shea)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Ber-D-Mar Sweet William O'Shea

    BREED Glen of Imaal terrier   

    LI CONNECTION Owner Matthew O'Shea of Shoreham

    SHOWING 10:30 a.m. Feb 14, Pier 92 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The woods and the beach

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Super fetcher and kisser

    William is the offspring of a two-time breed winner at Westminster and has been climbing the ranks in the breed for 2 1/2 years, finishing 6th overall for 2016, according to O'Shea. This is William's third consecutive Westminster showing. 

    TEDDY

    FORMAL NAME Shadetree's Alpine Ambler BREED Greater Swiss mountain dog  
    (Credit: Roberta Seidman)

    FORMAL NAME Shadetree's Alpine Ambler

    BREED Greater Swiss mountain dog  

    LI CONNECTION Owners Roberta Seidman and John Fleagle of Stony Brook

    SHOWING 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Long Island K-9 Academy in Manorville, which offers sheep herding

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Boundless enthusiasm whether he's brought out to play or to go for a car ride

    Teddy's favorite activities include sheep herding, playing with his collection of stuffed animals and rolling over for chest rubs. He competed in Westminster in 2015, but later that year had major abdominal surgery. 

    DREAMER

    FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Marja-Tu Chu Dream Catcher BREED Shih tzu
    (Credit: Jacqueline Stempel)

    FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Marja-Tu Chu Dream Catcher

    BREED Shih tzu

    LI CONNECTION Owners Mark S. Stempel, Jacqueline Stempel and Kathy Kwait, all of Bohemia

    FIRST SHOWING 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 

    PRESHOW RITUAL It takes 1 to 1½  hours of grooming to prepare Dreamer to walk into the show ring, plus lots of bonding time with his owners.

    WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Dreamer loves to play and roughhouse with his owners.

    Last year, Dreamer was the No. 2 All-Breed Owner Handled Dog in the country, according to his owners. Dreamer has received 10 National Owner Handled Series best-in-show awards.

    EDEL

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Broadcreek's Edelweiss BREED Belgian Malinois LI CONNECTION Owner Edward
    (Credit: Edward Avellez)

    FORMAL NAME GCh. Broadcreek’s Edelweiss

    BREED Belgian Malinois

    LI CONNECTION Owner Edward Avellez of Bay Shore

    SHOWING 8:30 a.m Feb. 13, Pier 94  

    FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Gardiner County Park, Bay Shore

    PRESHOW RITUAL Playing tug-of-war with her Frisbee

    Edel was named after a rare mountain flower, Edelweiss. Competing at Westminster for the first time, she is a smart — and sometimes stubborn — herding breed dog, according to her owner. 

