Grand Champion De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit is just plain Wyatt to his friends. He lives in East Northport.

America’s top dogs strut their stuff Feb. 13 and 14 in Manhattan, competing at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. By day, there are beagles and terriers aplenty showing in multiple rings at Piers 92/94. Those that win their overall breed continue on to the prime-time competition at Madison Square Garden (televised 8-11 p.m. both days on Fox Sports). Here’s a look at Long Island’s contenders.

FANUCCI (Credit: S. Condreras) (Credit: S. Condreras) FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Stuttgart's Now Don't Refuse Me of Masrock BREED German shepherd LI CONNECTION Owners Stephanie Schrock, Leslie Dancosse and Susan Condreras, of Farmingville SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE TO WALK OR RUN Cathedral Pines Park in Middle Island PRESHOW RITUAL Massages, stretching, grooming on the table, then jumping and barking for treats right before going in the ring Fanucci was hit by a car in 2014 and had a broken femur (upper leg bone), and his owners say they were told the dog wouldn't walk again, let alone run around a show ring.

CHASE (Credit: Michael Dudas) (Credit: Michael Dudas) FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Birdhaven Mood Indigo BREED English Setter LI CONNECTION Owners James and Ann Harmons of Southampton SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The woodsy back roads in Southampton PRESHOW RITUAL Chase eats a grilled chicken dinner before a moisturizing and whitening bath, blow dry, then curls up wrapped in his purple towel. WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Loves to give kisses and rest his head on your feet Chase, who was born and bred on Long Island, ended 2016 as the No. 4 English setter in the country, according to the Harmonses.

TOMI (Credit: Julia Haight) (Credit: Julia Haight) FORMAL NAME GCh. Frerose Tomi Arashi Kage CGC BREED Shiba Inu LI CONNECTION Owner Julia Haight of Hicksville SHOWING 2:45 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of grooming beforehand and a quick touch-up at the show. Last year Tomi saved his family from a house fire. He's also a Giants fan who begs for snacks during football games.

WYATT (Credit: Isla Azure Photography/Danielle Hannifin) (Credit: Isla Azure Photography/Danielle Hannifin) FORMAL NAME GCh. De La Vega Southern Gold True Grit BREED Golden retriever LI CONNECTION Owners Susan and Thomas Hayes of East Northport FIRST SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Northport Village and in the park by the harbor PRESHOW RITUAL Trimming, nails, bath and a blowout In 2016, Wyatt completed his grand championship and was the top male golden in New York, according to his owners. He is a family pet who has sired a number of puppies.

VANITY PRINCESS SPARKLE (Credit: T. Mulhearn) (Credit: T. Mulhearn) FORMAL NAME Ch. Stormwynd Birdhaven's Bonfire BREED English setter LI CONNECTION Owners Allison Milne and M. Ptacek of Huntington FIRST SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Any open field on a long leash PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of exercise, then a relaxing bath and grooming WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Vanity's tail never stops wagging, and she has a very devilish way of looking at you. Vanity is making her Westminster debut, showing with her dad, Chase.

RILEY (Credit: The Winning Image) (Credit: The Winning Image) FORMAL NAME Gold GCh. Abbedale Life of Riley at Glengariff BREED Norwich terrier LI CONNECTION Owners Judy and John Laffey of Long Beach SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The canal area of Long Beach PRESHOW RITUAL Riley takes a long walk, is bathed and dried, and receives 100 brush strokes with his own brush. WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT If Riley is ignored, he will stand on his hind legs, quietly stare at you and gently tap you with one paw. Riley has brought joy to his family ever since arriving as a puppy at their superstorm Sandy-damaged home. In 2016 he was the No. 2 Norwich terrier in the United States in breed competition.

VERA (Credit: Rhonda Cassidy) (Credit: Rhonda Cassidy) FORMAL NAME GCh. Kimro's Miss Vera Vain BREED Miniature pinscher LI CONNECTION Owners Jimmy Cabailo and Kimberly Calvacca of East Hampton SHOWING 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 Vera is the sixth generation of Kimro miniature pinschers to compete at Westminster.

FLYNN (Credit: Cathy Iacopelli) (Credit: Cathy Iacopelli) FORMAL NAME GCh. Claddagh's Etched In Silver RN JH CGC BREED German shorthaired pointer LI CONNECTION Owner Cathy Iacopelli of East Meadow FIRST SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Otis Pike Preserve, Manorville PRESHOW RITUAL Flynn gets a bath and has his nails done. WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Flynn is a laid-back, happy fellow, who is happy to try new things.

BAD BETTY (Credit: Toni Pawson) (Credit: Toni Pawson) FORMAL NAME Ch. Manorview's To The Moon and Back BREED Staffordshire bull terrier LI CONNECTION Owner Toni Pawson of Manorville FIRST SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Bad Betty loves to swim in the pool. PRESHOW RITUAL Lots of exercise, then a relaxing bath and grooming WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Betty likes to play in puddles and mud, especially right after a bath. As a puppy, Betty was always getting into something, hence the "Bad" before her call name. She likes cookies and belly rubs.

KAI (Credit: John K. Mahoney) (Credit: John K. Mahoney) FORMAL NAME Ch. Legacy's Talia Makai CGC (Canine Good Citizen) BREED Mini American shepherd LI CONNECTION Owners Bonnie R. and John K. Mahoney of East Hampton FIRST SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Side streets of the Springs section of East Hampton PRESHOW RITUAL Playing with his rope toy WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT A happy-go-lucky attitude Kai was born and bred in Pennsylvania and purchased as a pet, but his owners noticed that he was perfectly to breed, Bonnie Mahoney says. He earned his championship title in December at Eastern Dog Club in Boston.

LIAM (Credit: Vincent Ferruzzo) (Credit: Vincent Ferruzzo) FORMAL NAME GCh. Ch. Waterfall's Kingdom Of Heaven Liam BREED Bichon Frise LI CONNECTION Owner Paulette Ferruzzo of Wantagh FIRST SHOWING 11 a.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 MOST WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT His kisses

JOSS (Credit: Iris Kaye Frankel) (Credit: Iris Kaye Frankel) FORMAL NAME Ch. Pointsetter Wild Night at Noah's Ark, JH BREED Gordon setter LI CONNECTION Owners Iris Kaye Frankel of Levittown and Frances Glynn of Brookhaven SHOWING 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Sarnoff Preserve in Riverhead PRESHOW RITUAL Grooming and a bath with plenty of preening and pampering WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT “Joss is very stubborn, sassy and unpredictable,” Frankel says. Joss was born in 2014 in Palmyra, Indiana. She achieved her championship title last year in four shows, and she’s currently training in obedience and agility.

CASPER (Credit: Sarah Taylor) (Credit: Sarah Taylor) FORMAL NAME Saranac's Spirited Beginnings BREED Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever LI CONNECTION Owners Walter Galvin and Sarah Taylor of Rocky Point SHOWING 1:30 p.m Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS At the beach, year-round Casper was born in Florida and took a car ride to his Long Island home when he was 10 weeks old. He enjoys traveling.

DAILEY (Credit: Peter J. Festa) (Credit: Peter J. Festa) FORMAL NAME Ch. Festabull The Longest Day BREED Bulldog LI CONNECTION Owner Peter J. Festa of Smithtown SHOWING 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 PRESHOW RITUAL Dailey gets a bath and a good night's sleep. Dailey, who was bred at home by Festa, won best puppy recognition in two all-breed shows.

FREDDIE (Credit: Richard Giotta) (Credit: Richard Giotta) FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Foxwood Freddie Set Go BREED Norwich terrier LI CONNECTION Owners William Sparks and Richard Giotta of Merrick SHOWING 9 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS His own neighborhood, rain or shine PRESHOW RITUAL Freddie is calm once he enters the show area, his owners say. He isn’t distracted by noise or commotion. WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Ability to concentrate in the show ring Freddie weighs a pint-size 15 pounds — full grown for the breed. He’s very people-oriented and loves squeeze toys.

NATE (Credit: Linda Weiss) (Credit: Linda Weiss) FORMAL NAME Ch. Ber-D-Mar's Nate the Great of Wicklow BREED Glen of Imaal terrier LI CONNECTION Owners Linda and Ed Weiss of Shoreham SHOWING 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 92 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS On Sundays, Nate goes for a walk on a Long Island Sound pebble beach. PRESHOW RITUAL The night before Westminster and the day of the show, Nate's coat will be groomed with a brush and comb to take out the tangles, and excess hair will be removed. WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT At the command, "Glen sit!" Nate sits back on his hindquarters with his front paws raised -- a unique behavior of the Glen of Imaal terrier. Nate, born in Pennsylvania and brought here at 3 months old, takes advantage of a Long Island winter by rolling around in the snow. He earned his championship title, winning best of breed, at The National Dog Show in November in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This will be his Westminster debut.

WILLIAM (Credit: Matthew O'Shea) (Credit: Matthew O'Shea) FORMAL NAME GCh. Ber-D-Mar Sweet William O'Shea BREED Glen of Imaal terrier LI CONNECTION Owner Matthew O'Shea of Shoreham SHOWING 10:30 a.m. Feb 14, Pier 92 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS The woods and the beach WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Super fetcher and kisser William is the offspring of a two-time breed winner at Westminster and has been climbing the ranks in the breed for 2 1/2 years, finishing 6th overall for 2016, according to O'Shea. This is William's third consecutive Westminster showing.

TEDDY (Credit: Roberta Seidman) (Credit: Roberta Seidman) FORMAL NAME Shadetree's Alpine Ambler BREED Greater Swiss mountain dog LI CONNECTION Owners Roberta Seidman and John Fleagle of Stony Brook SHOWING 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14, Pier 94 FAVORITE PLACE OUTDOORS Long Island K-9 Academy in Manorville, which offers sheep herding WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Boundless enthusiasm whether he's brought out to play or to go for a car ride Teddy's favorite activities include sheep herding, playing with his collection of stuffed animals and rolling over for chest rubs. He competed in Westminster in 2015, but later that year had major abdominal surgery.

DREAMER (Credit: Jacqueline Stempel) (Credit: Jacqueline Stempel) FORMAL NAME Silver GCh. Marja-Tu Chu Dream Catcher BREED Shih tzu LI CONNECTION Owners Mark S. Stempel, Jacqueline Stempel and Kathy Kwait, all of Bohemia FIRST SHOWING 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Pier 92 PRESHOW RITUAL It takes 1 to 1½ hours of grooming to prepare Dreamer to walk into the show ring, plus lots of bonding time with his owners. WINNING PERSONALITY TRAIT Dreamer loves to play and roughhouse with his owners. Last year, Dreamer was the No. 2 All-Breed Owner Handled Dog in the country, according to his owners. Dreamer has received 10 National Owner Handled Series best-in-show awards.