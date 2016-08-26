Your dog's birthday photos
How do you celebrate your dog's birthday?
If you're anything like a lot of our Long Island readers, Fido's birthday is up there as one of the most important holidays of the year. So why keep all the fun to yourself?
From bone-shaped dog cakes to puppy birthday hats to presents and treats galore, we want to see it all.
Let us join the party: Share your dog's birthday party photos here.
Just make sure your pooch is looking his or her birthday best -- or you could be in the doghouse!
reader photosMichael DiLuccaKipper's Birthday Party
reader photosDenise FilingeriHemi's 2nd Birthday XO
reader photosKaren Oakdale, nyKirbys 2nd birthday..
reader photosHeather from HoltsvilleNiko's 3rd Birthday, August 20, 2106. Collage of puppy pics & his birthday, new toys, walks and steak dinner with birthday candle.
reader photosAdeline Loh, Franklin SquareCleo, 12, celebrated her birthday on July 26.
reader photosHer MommyLilys 12 Birthday!!
reader photosPhilMiss Molly, our Welsh Terrier, celebrating her 9th birthday.
reader photosTaken at home in BrentwoodBuster celebrating his 4th birthday!
reader photosDiane ScarabinoHoly Shih-Tzu!! I'm 105 today!!! (July 25th, 2016)
reader photosKathy"Where's my cake!" Rufus on his birthday actually wearing his party hat!!
reader photosJames McLoughlinYoda's 8th Birthday
reader photosDebbieMarlee's birthday party!
reader photosDebbieGia's birthday
reader photosDebbieMarlee's birthday!
reader photosDonovan Congema, CommackBiscuit celebrating her birthday!
reader photosMaia, Deer ParkEmma is a loving pup who is anxiously awaiting her birthday treats!
reader photosSessaNoodle's First Birthday Party!
reader photosMerri from MorichesOur boxer, Sadie, is all dressed up to celebrate her second birthday.
reader photosSessaNoodle blowing out the candle!
reader photosKathy fromRufus celebrating his 5th Birthday!
reader photosKimberly ConnorsMeatloaf the Puggle recently celebrated her 9th birthday in New Hyde Park and loved her cake!
reader photosCandiMy birthday cupcake
reader photosMark East MeadowPeanuts Birthday!
reader photosMark East MeadowPeanuts 4th Birthday! Close your eyes and make a wish!
reader photosMeghann Belser (owner), MeghannThis is my female French Bulldog, Leila, celebrating her first birthday and cake smash!
reader photosMaia, Deer ParkThis birthday featured Emma's favorite treat! Puppy donuts!!
reader photosJackieFoxey enjoying her birthday cupcake!
reader photosEllen Rassiger, Huntington StatiLudwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog, with his favorite birthday toy, "The Stick".
reader photosEllen Rassiger, Huntington StatiSnuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz. In our yard in Huntington Station.
reader photosEllen Rassiger, Huntington StatiLudwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog, with his favorite birthday toy, "The Stick".
reader photosJessica V. Miller Place, NYOllie Bear is pooped from his 2nd Birthday Pawty!
reader photosAndrew from Melville, NYBIRTHDAY BOY! - Dexter's 1st Birthday
reader photosMomDusty waiting to get a piece of her 2nd Birthday cake while we sang to her.
reader photosWe did, in East SetauketMickey celebrating his 3rd birthday ?
reader photosChris GagianoKaiser celebrating is special day
reader photosLaura Mercorelli, Centerport NYMolly's first Birthday
reader photosGeorganne WestburyDoodle, tired from celebrating.
reader photosLisa Cole, Upper Saddle RiverFinley wearing his birthday best to celebrating turning 1 last July
reader photosAndrew from Melville, NYOur Little Boy is All Grown Up!
reader photosLisa Cole, Upper Saddle RiverFinley celebrating his 2nd birthday at home with a cookie and a party hat
reader photosAndrew from MelvilleDexter looking good at 5!
reader photosAndrew from MelvilleDexter and his BFF Tyson turn 4!
reader photosPamela ,centereachCharlie's first birthday !!
reader photosLisa Factor- Brightwaters NYBentley enjoys Tellers Chophouses rib eye bone on her birthday
reader photosJanine LevittownJack is waiting for birthday treats
reader photosGerry.Summer and Sydney birthday
reader photosAndrew Sable, North BellmoreCelebrating Stella's 5th birthday
reader photosLinda Callegari, Manor ParkMochi is licking his chops, anticipating eating the soft serve ice cream he got as a treat for his second birthday, June 14, 2016.
reader photosJanine LevittownTaylor hates her birthday
reader photosBill ZiolkowskiCelebrating SAMs 12th birthday
