    Lilys 12 Birthday!! (Credit: Her Mommy)

    Lilys 12 Birthday!!

    Your dog's birthday photos

    Updated
    By   hannah.siegel@newsday.com

    How do you celebrate your dog's birthday?

    If you're anything like a lot of our Long Island readers, Fido's birthday is up there as one of the most important holidays of the year. So why keep all the fun to yourself?

    From bone-shaped dog cakes to puppy birthday hats to presents and treats galore, we want to see it all.

    Let us join the party: Share your dog's birthday party photos here.

    Just make sure your pooch is looking his or her birthday best -- or you could be in the doghouse!

    Kipper's Birthday Party
    (Credit: Michael DiLucca)

    Kipper's Birthday Party

    Hemi's 2nd Birthday XO
    (Credit: Denise Filingeri)

    Hemi's 2nd Birthday XO

    Kirbys 2nd birthday..
    (Credit: Karen Oakdale, ny)

    Kirbys 2nd birthday..

    Niko's 3rd Birthday, August 20, 2106. Collage of
    (Credit: Heather from Holtsville)

    Niko's 3rd Birthday, August 20, 2106. Collage of puppy pics & his birthday, new toys, walks and steak dinner with birthday candle.

    Cleo, 12, celebrated her birthday on July 26.
    (Credit: Adeline Loh, Franklin Square)

    Cleo, 12, celebrated her birthday on July 26.

    Lilys 12 Birthday!!
    (Credit: Her Mommy)

    Lilys 12 Birthday!!

    Miss Molly, our Welsh Terrier, celebrating her 9th
    (Credit: Phil)

    Miss Molly, our Welsh Terrier, celebrating her 9th birthday.

    Buster celebrating his 4th birthday!
    (Credit: Taken at home in Brentwood)

    Buster celebrating his 4th birthday!

    Holy Shih-Tzu!! I'm 105 today!!! (July 25th, 2016)
    (Credit: Diane Scarabino)

    Holy Shih-Tzu!! I'm 105 today!!! (July 25th, 2016)

    (Credit: Kathy)

    "Where's my cake!" Rufus on his birthday actually wearing his party hat!!

    Yoda's 8th Birthday
    (Credit: James McLoughlin)

    Yoda's 8th Birthday

    Marlee's birthday party!
    (Credit: Debbie)

    Marlee's birthday party!

    Gia's birthday
    (Credit: Debbie)

    Gia's birthday

    Marlee's birthday!
    (Credit: Debbie)

    Marlee's birthday!

    Biscuit celebrating her birthday!
    (Credit: Donovan Congema, Commack)

    Biscuit celebrating her birthday!

    Emma is a loving pup who is anxiously
    (Credit: Maia, Deer Park)

    Emma is a loving pup who is anxiously awaiting her birthday treats!

    Noodle's First Birthday Party!
    (Credit: Sessa)

    Noodle's First Birthday Party!

    Our boxer, Sadie, is all dressed up to
    (Credit: Merri from Moriches)

    Our boxer, Sadie, is all dressed up to celebrate her second birthday.

    Noodle blowing out the candle!
    (Credit: Sessa)

    Noodle blowing out the candle!

    Rufus celebrating his 5th Birthday!
    (Credit: Kathy from)

    Rufus celebrating his 5th Birthday!

    Meatloaf the Puggle recently celebrated her 9th birthday
    (Credit: Kimberly Connors)

    Meatloaf the Puggle recently celebrated her 9th birthday in New Hyde Park and loved her cake!

    My birthday cupcake
    (Credit: Candi)

    My birthday cupcake

    Peanuts Birthday!
    (Credit: Mark East Meadow)

    Peanuts Birthday!

    Peanuts 4th Birthday! Close your eyes and make
    (Credit: Mark East Meadow)

    Peanuts 4th Birthday! Close your eyes and make a wish!

    This is my female French Bulldog, Leila, celebrating
    (Credit: Meghann Belser (owner), Meghann)

    This is my female French Bulldog, Leila, celebrating her first birthday and cake smash!

    This birthday featured Emma's favorite treat! Puppy donuts!!
    (Credit: Maia, Deer Park)

    This birthday featured Emma's favorite treat! Puppy donuts!!

    Foxey enjoying her birthday cupcake!
    (Credit: Jackie)

    Foxey enjoying her birthday cupcake!

    Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog,
    (Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati)

    Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog, with his favorite birthday toy, "The Stick".

    Snuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz.
    (Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati)

    Snuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz. In our yard in Huntington Station.

    Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog,
    (Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati)

    reader photosEllen Rassiger, Huntington StatiLudwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog, with his favorite birthday toy, "The Stick".

    Ollie Bear is pooped from his 2nd Birthday
    (Credit: Jessica V. Miller Place, NY)

    Ollie Bear is pooped from his 2nd Birthday Pawty!

    BIRTHDAY BOY! - Dexter's 1st Birthday
    (Credit: Andrew from Melville, NY)

    BIRTHDAY BOY! - Dexter's 1st Birthday

    Dusty waiting to get a piece of her
    (Credit: Mom)

    Dusty waiting to get a piece of her 2nd Birthday cake while we sang to her.

    Mickey celebrating his 3rd birthday ?
    (Credit: We did, in East Setauket)

    Mickey celebrating his 3rd birthday ?

    Kaiser celebrating is special day
    (Credit: Chris Gagiano)

    Kaiser celebrating is special day

    Molly's first Birthday
    (Credit: Laura Mercorelli, Centerport NY)

    Molly's first Birthday

    Doodle, tired from celebrating.
    (Credit: Georganne Westbury)

    Doodle, tired from celebrating.

    Finley wearing his birthday best to celebrating turning
    (Credit: Lisa Cole, Upper Saddle River)

    Finley wearing his birthday best to celebrating turning 1 last July

    Our Little Boy is All Grown Up!
    (Credit: Andrew from Melville, NY)

    Our Little Boy is All Grown Up!

    Finley celebrating his 2nd birthday at home with
    (Credit: Lisa Cole, Upper Saddle River)

    Finley celebrating his 2nd birthday at home with a cookie and a party hat

    Dexter looking good at 5!
    (Credit: Andrew from Melville)

    Dexter looking good at 5!

    Dexter and his BFF Tyson turn 4!
    (Credit: Andrew from Melville)

    Dexter and his BFF Tyson turn 4!

    Charlie's first birthday !!
    (Credit: Pamela ,centereach)

    Charlie's first birthday !!

    Bentley enjoys Tellers Chophouses rib eye bone on
    (Credit: Lisa Factor- Brightwaters NY)

    Bentley enjoys Tellers Chophouses rib eye bone on her birthday

    Jack is waiting for birthday treats
    (Credit: Janine Levittown)

    Jack is waiting for birthday treats

    Summer and Sydney birthday
    (Credit: Gerry.)

    Summer and Sydney birthday

    Celebrating Stella's 5th birthday
    (Credit: Andrew Sable, North Bellmore)

    Celebrating Stella's 5th birthday

    Mochi is licking his chops, anticipating eating the
    (Credit: Linda Callegari, Manor Park)

    Mochi is licking his chops, anticipating eating the soft serve ice cream he got as a treat for his second birthday, June 14, 2016.

    Taylor hates her birthday
    (Credit: Janine Levittown)

    Taylor hates her birthday

    Celebrating SAMs 12th birthday
    (Credit: Bill Ziolkowski)

    Celebrating SAMs 12th birthday

