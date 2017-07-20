The Olympics isn’t the only time you can enjoy summer games. These Long Island clubs and destinations allow you to experience summer staples and new takes on classics — in some cases, through the fall.

LAWN BOWLING

The Sunrise Lawn Bowls Club is proof that the bocce-meets-bowling game isn’t simply a backyard barbecue sport.

“Lawn bowling is very similar to bocce,” says the club’s president, Michelle Turner-Deane.

Since its debut last fall, the Sunrise Lawn Bowls Club has seen its female and youth membership grow. Its youngest member is 12 years old. The season runs from May through October with an annual membership fee of $25. The group, which has more than two dozen members, meets three times a week and faces off individually or with two teams of two, three or four.

At Eisenhower Park, club members play 10 frames — the same as in indoor bowling — on a 120-square-foot bowling green. Playing lanes (or rinks, as they are called) are 20 feet wide. Players use a grapefruit-size 2- to 4-pound ball — or “bowl.” As in bowling, players select a bowl that best fits their hands. To score, players roll their bowls close to a heavy white or yellow target ball, called the “jack.”

A frame in lawn bowling is equivalent to one roll of the ball up the rink. The jack is then thrown to the other end of the court and one time down the court to complete a second frame, Turner-Deane says. A typical game lasts about an hour.

The sport’s popularity has risen in recent years, and there is an wider push underway by World Bowls, the sport’s international federation, for it to be added to the 2024 Olympics.

WHEN | WHERE 12:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday. Eisenhower Park, Field 1, East Meadow

INFO 347-512-1500

COST $25 per season (equipment provided)

DISC GOLF

The 18-hole Cedar Beach Golf Course offers disc golf through late October.

Disc golf made its formal debut in the 1970s, combining Frisbee with the mental challenge of beating a course. Played on a golf course, disc golf is guided by the same rules as the traditional game — but instead of a ball, a disc smaller than a regular Frisbee is used. The target is a metal basket, not a hole. The objective is to get the disc in the basket using as few tosses as possible. In keeping with the golf style, players carry a bag of discs with them. And just as golfers play with different clubs, they select from weighted discs based on the desired shot and the speed of the wind.

WHEN | WHERE 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Cedar Beach Golf Course, Ocean Parkway, Babylon

INFO 631-321-4562, facebook.com/cedarbeachdgc

COST $8 ($7 Babylon Town residents), fee includes discs, parking and other site amenities.

BOCCE

Although it may look easy, bocce is anything but. And that’s what longtime players say contributes to the sport’s popularity.

The sport’s rules require players take turns rolling a 2-pound ball down a narrow court with the goal of landing it as near as possible to a smaller ball known as the pallino. Here are a handful of places that offer bocce and rent equipment:

Beach Park

WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m.-dusk through Labor Day. West Shore Road, Port Washington

INFO 516-869-6311; northhempsteadny.gov

COST $15 parking, Nassau residents ($20 nonresidents)

American Bocce Club

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mill Dam Park, Huntington

INFO 631-807-4030, americanbocceclub.com

COST $40 per session

Bay Park

WHEN | WHERE Dawn to dusk, 198 First Ave., East Rockaway

INFO 516-571-7245, nassaucountyny.gov

COST Parking free for Nassau residents, $10 nonresidents

Valley Stream State Park

WHEN | WHERE 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. weekends, 45 N. Fletcher Ave., North Valley Stream

INFO 516-825-4128, nysparks.com

COST $8