    Entenmann's baking plant in Bay Shore ceased production
    Entenmann's baking plant in Bay Shore ceased production in August 2014. In December 2015, it was announced the building would be transformed into a new industrial park. Entenmann's began as a bake shop and expanded to the plant for large-scale production. The family sold the business in 1978, and the company changed hands until it was purchased by Bimbo Bakeries. This is the factory on Aug. 14, 2014. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Long Island places we loved

    September 13, 2016 8:03 AM

    From Crazy Eddie, The Wiz and Roosevelt Raceway Flea Market to My Father's Place, The Oak Beach Inn and Koenig's restaurant, Long Island has loved and lost many beloved shops, restaurants, nightclubs and attractions over the years. Here are our favorites.

    (Dates in parentheses indicate date photo was taken).

