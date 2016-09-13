Long Island places we loved

J. Sprats nightclub at 80 Waterfront Blvd. in Island Park closed in May, 1997. (June 7, 1994) (Credit: Newsday/Cliff De Bear)
From Crazy Eddie, The Wiz and Roosevelt Raceway Flea Market to My Father's Place, The Oak Beach Inn and Koenig's restaurant, Long Island has loved and lost many beloved shops, restaurants, nightclubs and attractions over the years. Here are our favorites.
(Dates in parentheses indicate date photo was taken).
...
From Crazy Eddie, The Wiz and Roosevelt Raceway Flea Market to My Father's Place, The Oak Beach Inn and Koenig's restaurant, Long Island has loved and lost many beloved shops, restaurants, nightclubs and attractions over the years. Here are our favorites.
(Dates in parentheses indicate date photo was taken).
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.