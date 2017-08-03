Running is at the top of popular sports on Long Island. By the hundreds, and sometimes thousands, runners of all ages and abilities step up to starting lines almost every Saturday and Sunday morning, and weeknights, too. Their nervous chatter becomes quiet as they wait for a blast from a starter’s horn. Then they’re off, colorful shoes flashing forward in road races from one mile to ultramarathons.

Here’s a list of races through mid-October.

AUGUST

HON. JOHN P. COHALAN SUMMERFEST 4-MILE RUN, Sayville Running Co., 49 Main St., Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayvillesummerseries.com With fun run. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9:20 a.m. Aug. 5.

MASSAPEQUA PARK MILE RUN, Park and Clark boulevards, Massapequa Park, 516-221-3947, massapequaroadrunners.org Multiple heats. Fun run follows. Fee $13 by Aug. 3; $20 race day. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 6.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE SPRINT 5K, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Benefits causes for developmental disabilities. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

RUN, WALK, TASTE 5K, Duck Walk Vineyards South, 231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 862-221-9777, grapegallop.com/longisland Fee $55 by Aug. 9, $65 race day. Date 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

DIRTY SOCK 10K RUN, grade school, 169 Park Ave., Babylon, 631-669-1915, dirtysockrun.com Benefits food pantries. Fee $25 before Aug. 3, $30 before Aug. 11, $35 race day. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 13.

STRIDES FOR LIFE 3-MILE RUN/WALK, cultural center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, 212-588-1580, lungfund.org/SFL With free fun run. Benefits lung cancer research. Fee $55, $25 12 and younger. Date 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13.

HOPE RUNS HERE 5K BREAST CANCER RUN/WALK, Westfield Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, 631-863-2329, hoperunshere.org Benefits breast cancer causes. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

RUN THE FARM 4-MILE CHALLENGE, Bethel-Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Rd., Centereach, runsignup.com Benefits food pantries. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

RUNNER’S EDGE 10K AND 5K WHISPER RUN, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com Benefits ovarian cancer research. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 20.

SEPTEMBER

LONG BEACH LABOR DAY 5-MILE MCAVOY RUN, boardwalk, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890 Fee[/BOLD] $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 4.

ANDY’S RUN 5K RUN/WALK, 21 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-0837, itsyourrace.com Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

CAPT. JOSEPH J. BOCCIA JR. USMC 4-MILE WARRIOR RUN, Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Ave., Northport, cowharborwarriors.com Benefits veterans causes. Fee $25. Date 7 a.m. Sept. 9.

OVER THE BRIDGE 10K RUN AND 5K RUN/WALK, Hampton Bays, 631-728-6565, itsyourrace.com Register at middle school, 70 Ponquogue Ave., by 8:30 a.m., then take bus to start at Warner’s Park, on south side of bridge. Fee $25 by Sept. 4, $30 to race day; $10 14 and younger. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

SMITH POINT BRIDGE 5K RUN FOR LITERACY, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-399-1511, 5kbridgerun.communitylibrary.org Benefits literacy project. Fee $22, $25 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

GREAT COW HARBOR 10K, school, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport, cowharborrace.com Benefits local charities. Register by Sept. 14; no race-day registration. Fee $35, $40 after Sept. 5; $10 12 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

5K RUNNING OF THE BULL AND 1K FAMILY FUN RUN, school, 26 New York Ave, Smithtown, 631-979-8069, active.com Fun run 8:45 a.m. Fee $20 by Sept. 21, $25 race day, $10 fun run. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 23.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

HAMPTONS MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON, 5K, school, 70 Leland Lane, Southampton, 917-841-2752, hamptonsmarathon.com Marathon, half-marathon 8 a.m.; 5k 8:15 a.m. No race-day registration for full or half marathon. Fee marathon $85-$125; half-marathon $70-$110; 5k $25, $35 race day (limited). Date 8 a.m. Sept. 23.

DOG JOG 5K, Isaac Dog Park, Route 25, Calverton, strongislandrunningclub.com Run with leashed dog. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

OCEAN TO SOUND 50-MILE RELAY, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-349-7646, glirc.org 5 to 7 miles per runner, 8 per team. 8:30 a.m. start at Jones Beach; second wave at 8:30. Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Fee $450 for teams of 8. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 24.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 5K RUN/WALK, 47 Cathedral St., Hempstead, 516-483-7383, nwsdy.li/sacredheart5k Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

OCTOBER

DIVAS HALF MARATHON AND 5K, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-572-0348, runlikeadiva.com 5k waves start at 7:45 a.m., half-marathon at 8:15 a.m. Fee See website. Date 7:45 a.m. Oct. 1.

5K RUN/WALK FOR HOMELESS TEENS, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-447-3978, mercycenterministries.org Benefits shelters for teen girls, mothers. Fee $25. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 7.

INWOOD 5K RUN, Inwood Park, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-239-5405, inwood5k.com Fun run, tot trot 9:45 a.m. Benefits scholarships. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 8.

OYSTER BAY SUPERVISOR’S 5K, Townsend Square, Oyster Bay, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

6-HOUR 60TH BIRTHDAY RUN, Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park, 516-349-7646, glirc.org 2.1-mile trail loop, honors individuals born in 1957, all ages welcome. Fee $45, $50 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15.