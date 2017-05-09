Long Island is horse country, where the population of equines is estimated at 40,000. We’ve rounded up nearly 30 equestrian centers and stables that offer riding lessons, pony rides, parties, trail rides or boarding:

NASSAU

BETHPAGE EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 499 Winding Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-845-1000 Features 20 horses, 3 lighted rings, indoor ring, trail rides through Bethpage State Park, boarding, horse leasing and sales, summer camp, pony rides, parties. Private, semiprivate and group lessons (English jumper/ hunter/equitation, Western equitation/gymkhana). Fee Call.

CEDAR VALLEY FARM, Route 25A, Old Brookville, 516-318-3235 Features Show-quality horses. English: hunters, hunter seat equitation, dressage, show preparation. Leases available. No horse rentals or trail rides. Available to travel for lessons. Fee Private lessons $50 per half-hour.

CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP RANCH, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, christianfellowshiphouse.com, 516-922-7712 Features English and Western lessons, 15 horses, summer day camp, boarding, riding clinics and horse leasing. Fee $45 per half-hour, $75 per full hour (private); $35 half-hour, $55 an hour (group); $800 boarding per month; benefits the Christian Fellowship House, a nonprofit NYS-licensed adult home.

NASSAU EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 62 Rte. 106, Jericho, 516-342-1771, nassauequestriancenter.com Features 45 acres next to Muttontown Preserve, multiple rings, stadium lighting, indoor lighted ring, 16 school horses, boarding accommodations available, instructional trail riding lessons available. Private, semiprivate and group lessons available from beginner to advanced (English and Western). Summer camp program. Group, organizations, Scouts and camps welcome, birthday parties and pony rides. Fee Call.

THE NEW YORK EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 633 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead, 516-486-9673, mynyec.com Features More than 60 horses, 4 ponies, private and semiprivate English jumper, hunter/ equitation and Western equitation lessons, trail rides in 775 acres of Hempstead Lake State Park, indoor arena, pony rides, parties (on or off site) and boarding facilities; a lighted ring, heated club room with views of the riding arena; summer camp, after-school program, Scouts and other programs and special events. Horses for sale or lease. Fee Private, $50 per half-hour, $80 an hour; packages available; group lessons and clinics available (minimum age 5); group trail rides $50 (minimum age 13); pony rides $20; pony parties, call.

NORTH SHORE EQUESTRIAN CENTER, LIU Post campus, Northern Boulevard, Brookville, 516-626-9714, northshoreequestriancenter.com Features 35 lesson horses, indoor arena, 2 lighted rings, boarding available. Summer camp programs available, call for information. Fee Private lessons (English, hunter, dressage, equitation and jumper) $110 an hour, $65 half-hour; semiprivate $85 an hour; minimum age 7.

SUFFOLK

BABYLON RIDING CENTER, 1500 Peconic Ave., North Babylon, 631-587-7778, babylonridingcenter.com Features 45 horses, 12,000-square-foot indoor arena, 3 stadium-lighted rings, 10 round-pen turnout paddocks, heated viewing area, lounge with fireplace, camps, tack shop, group discounts, leasing, boarding, sales; access to 14-mile state park bridle path (no public roads); summer camp riding program. Fee Private lessons (English, jumper, equitation; Western riding) $75 an hour, $45 half-hour, minimum age 6; lead-line lessons ages 4-6 $30 per quarter-hour. Private trail riding instruction, $50 an hour, minimum age 12.

COUNTRY FARMS EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 200 Bellport Ave., Medford, 631-345-9585, country-farms.com Features 14 acres, full-service equestrian facility, riding lessons and polo lessons all year. Children’s summer camp July-Aug., $795 for two-week sessions. Fee Call.

DEEP HOLLOW RANCH, Theodore Roosevelt County Park, Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-2744, deephollowranch.com Features Site of the nation’s oldest cattle ranch, 50 horses, trail and pony rides only, trail rides on beach and through 4,000 acres in Theodore Roosevelt County Park, beach and trail rides. reservations recommended. Riding lessons (English and Western), boarding, training, Shinnecock Native American presentation for schools, Scouts and camps. Fee Call.

DIAMOND HEDGE, 95 Washington Ave., Holtsville, 631-942-0090 Features Beginner-through-advanced lessons, boarding. Operates Footprints Saving Hoofprints charity. Fee Call.

DREAM COME TRUE FARM, 147 Eastport-Manor Rd., Manorville, dreamcometruefarm.com, 631-325-3384 Features 30-acre, family-run, equestrian riding facility featuring three riding arenas, indoor and outdoor facilities, riding lessons, full-service boarding facility and riding instruction center. Summer camp for ages 5-18. Fee Call.

EAST END STABLES, Oakview Highway, East Hampton, 631-324-9568, eastendstables.moonfruit.com Features 45 horses, indoor arena, boarding, summer camp. Fee Private lessons, English, jumper, hunter and equitation, $115 an hour, $85 half-hour; $100 an hour for 2 people; group $85 semiprivate; minimum age 3.

GOOD SHEPHERD FARM, German Boulevard, Yaphank, 631-924-4670, goodshepherdfarm.org Features 8 horses, cross-country course, boarding, summer programs, horse shows, lessons. Interscholastic Equestrian Association teams. Fee Private lessons (English, hunter, jumper, equitation and combined training) $90 an hour, $50 half-hour; group rate $40 an hour; minimum age 5.

GREAT STRIDES LONG ISLAND, 41 Coram Swezeytown Rd., Middle Island, greatstridesli.org, 631-786-9708 Features Private and semiprivate lessons for English and Western. Weeklong summer programs and other specialty group programs. Veterans’ program. Certified therapeutic riding instructors. Heated indoor arena, 3 outdoor rings. Fee Call.

GREENLAWN EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 29 Wood Ave., Greenlawn, greenlawnequestrian.com, 631-456-1700 Features Private and advanced group riding lessons for all ages, 15 horses, horsemanship classes, summer and vacation camps, parties. Fee Private lesson $60 per half-hour or $220 for package of 4; pony rides $20 each; birthday party package $595 for 2 hours.

HIDDEN POND STABLES, 197 North St., Manorville, 631-369-8325, hiddenpondstableli.com Features 35-acre complete equine facility, 25 paddocks, 2 lighted arenas, 2 hunt courses, a cross-country course, ½-mile exercise track, 4 indoor wash stalls with hot water; 2 round pens and summer pony camp for children, pony rides, lessons for beginners to expert, birthday parties. Fee Call.

ISLAND HILLS STABLE, 26 Rocky Point-Yaphank Rd., Middle Island, islandhillsstable.com, 631-924-4046 Features Lessons, boarding, pony camp, birthday parties; horse safety and horse care classes for new riders; indoor and outdoor facilities; U.S. Equestrian Federation-rated horse show series in the spring; indoor arena and 3 outdoor, lighted riding rings; grandstand area; lounge. Fee Private, semiprivate and group lessons; 30- and 60-minutes sessions; classes available 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily, rain or shine, call for details.

ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION MOUNTED DRILL TEAM THE SPIRIT OF LONG ISLAND, East Islip, isliphorsemensassociation.com, 631-581-0410 Features Coed riding group performs precision riding to patriotic music, all ages welcome, must have own mount, membership fee includes uniform, all riding disciplines, performs at parades, fairs, competitions, demonstrations at schools, charity events, Belmont and Saratoga racetracks, veterans hospitals, multiple-year winner at the Northeast drill team competition at the Horse Park in New Jersey. Fee Call for membership fees.

JUMPER’S CREEK FARM, 33 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Harbor, 631-487-2269, jumperscreekfarm.com Features Full-service hunter-jumper riding and show facility within the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center. Offers education to riders of all ages and abilities, indoor, pony and dressage rings. Fee Call for details.

KNOLL FARM RIDING SCHOOL, 849 Suffolk Ave., Brentwood, 631-435-1880, knollfarm.com Features Easy access along LIRR routes. 17 acres, 15 school horses, 60 boarder accommodations, full board services, training lesson package, heated tack rooms, heated lounge, 20,000-square-foot indoor arena, 3 outdoor rings, 1 jumping ring, open fields, hunter-jumper, equitation, advanced dressage, beginners welcome. Fee Call.

LLOYD HARBOR EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 33 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Caumsett State Historic Park, Lloyd Harbor, 631-427-6105 Features Indoor/dressage arenas, cross-country, hunt courses and jumping rings, educational clinics, miles of trails, horse shows, polo field, boarding, lessons and leasing. Private and semiprivate lessons (English, equitation, dressage, jumper, hunt and show preparation). Fee Call.

MINIERI’S PARKVIEW RIDING CENTER, 989 Connet-quot Ave., Central Islip, 631-581-9477, parkviewridingcenter.com Features 25 horses, indoor arena, lighted ring, summer camp, pony rides, trail rides. Fee Private lessons (English, hunter and basic dressage) $80 an hour; $60 half-hour; semiprivate (3 people) $60 an hour; group (4 or more) $50 an hour; minimum age 5, $50 trail rides.

OLDE TOWNE EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 471 Boyle Rd., Selden, oldetowneequestriancenter.com, 631-513-0261 Features 35 horses, lighted ring, summer camp, grass hunt course, 2 sand rings. Fee Private lessons, (English, hunter, jumper and equitation) $75 an hour, $60 half-hour; semiprivate $60; group $50; minimum age 2.

RITA’S STABLE, 6 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5453, ritasstable.com Features Trail rides, special half-hour rides for family and children (5 and older), pony rides, lessons (English, Western), private beach rides, petting farm, boarding, birthday party at the stable or private home. Available for special events at home or fairs. Fee Call.

SAGAMORE HILL STABLES, 7 Downs Rd., Huntington, 631-549-9178, sagamorehillstables.com Features 25 acres; 40 horses, 1 indoor and 2 outdoor rings and dressage ring; lessons (English) for all levels by appointment Tues.-Sat., school horses are all former show horses and compete at all local shows, as well as the Hampton Classic. Fee $65 half-hour private lesson. Half off first lesson, other discounts available.

STONY HILL STABLES, 268 Town Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-3203, stonyhillstables.net Features Stable for horseback riding and horse boarding, includes training and private lessons. Fee Call.

STONYHILL EQUESTRIAN CENTER, 929 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-754-9800, stonyhillec.com Features 50 horses, indoor arena, 3 lighted rings, cross-country course, junior summer riding program. Fee Private lessons (English, hunter, jumper, equitation and cross-country) 5 half-hour lessons $275; minimum age 6.

THOMAS SCHOOL OF HORSEMANSHIP, 250 Round Swamp Rd., Melville, 631-692-6840, tshcamp.com Features Summer day camp (ages 3-15) combines complete horsemanship program with traditional day camp program, English riding, American Red Cross swimming, sports (includes gymnastics, tennis and archery), arts (dance and drama), Boy and Girl Scout badge trips, birthday parties, class trips and more; transportation; 23 acres, indoor arena, 9 rings (4 lighted), outside course, 2 pools, lessons, half leases, boarding, equine studies. Fee Birthday parties: $450 up to 14 children; $35 each additional child, with a maximum of 18; camp and ride school, call for fee.

WINDWOOD FARMS, 34 Middle Island Ave., Medford, 631-475-7968 Features Horse boarding, indoor arena, 2 lighted rings, hunt course. Fee Private lessons for beginners to advanced (English, hunter, jumper and equitation) Call for fee; minimum age 4.

WOLFFER ESTATE STABLES, 41 Narrow Lane East, Sagaponack, wolfferestatestables.com, 631-537-2879 Features 80 stalls, 120 acres of pasture, indoor ring, 4 outdoor rings, Grand Prix field, boarding, professional trainers for show jumping, equitation. Call for information. Fee Call. Private, semiprivate and group, all ages welcome.