Whether you want to work on your serve, your backhand or your crosscourt shot, Long Island has plenty of courts to practice on. Here’s where to take lessons or simply play a friendly match with pals.

NASSAU

BETHPAGE PARK TENNIS CENTER, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale, 516-777-1358 Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept.-May and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June-Aug.; open all year. Courts: 4 indoor climate-controlled clay courts and 4 hard courts, 2 outdoor Har-Tru courts. Features Offers lessons, junior programs, summer camp, leagues, tennis parties, seasonal courts, tournament training, Special Olympics training, community events, clinics. Fees: Vary, call, senior discounts available.

CAREFREE RACQUET CLUB, 1414 Jerusalem Ave., North Merrick, 516-489-9005, carefreetennis.com Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.; open all year. Courts: 7 DecoTurf, 2 racquetball, 1 basketball half-court. Features Pro shop, clinics, saunas, baby-sitting 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, adult camps, junior development program Sept.-May, summer camp (ages 6-18). Fees: $40 and up (hourly).

CLAYTIME INDOOR TENNIS, 70 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, 516-432-3040, claytime.weebly.com Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. all year, weekend Hours: vary, call; open all year. Courts: 3 Har-Tru courts. Features Indoor tennis facility offering lessons and clinics for adults and children, men’s leagues, seasonal court time and open time. Locker rooms and stringing available. Fees: Call.

GLEN HEAD RACQUET CLUB, 95 Glen Head Rd., Glen Head, 516-676-9849, glenheadracquetclub.com Hours: Vary, call. Courts 6 DecoTurf. Features Pro shop, clinics, leagues. Fees: Call.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

HEMPSTEAD LAKE INDOOR TENNIS, 525 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead, 516-486-2165, hempsteadlakeindoortennis.com Hours: 7 a.m.-midnight daily, all year. Courts: 5 DecoTurf. Features Junior training academy, half-day summer tennis camp, leagues, air-conditioned. Fees: Call.

KINGS POINT TENNIS CENTER, 143 Steamboat Rd., Great Neck, 516-466-0333, thetennisking.com Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, all year. Courts: 2 Har-Tru. Features Pro shop, ball machine, clinics and lessons. Fees: $40 hourly.

LONG BEACH TENNIS CENTER, 899 Monroe Blvd., Long Beach, 516-432-6060, longbeachtenniscenter.com Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, all year. Courts: 8 tennis courts (4 outdoor Har-Tru, 4 indoor hard). Features Available for leagues and training. Climate-controlled. Fees: Call.

POINT SET INDOOR RACQUET CLUB, 3065 New St., Oceanside, 516-536-2323, pointsettennis.com Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri., weekend Hours: vary, call, open all year. Courts: 7 Novacrylic rubberized hard. Features Junior (ages 5-17) and adult programs, QuickStart children’s program for 8 and younger, sauna. Fees: Call.

PORT WASHINGTON TENNIS ACADEMY, 100 Harbor Rd., Port Washington, 516-883-6425, pwta.com Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through June; summer Hours: vary, call. Courts: 13 indoor Har-Tru, 4 hard. Features Pro shop, adult leagues, private and group lessons for adults and juniors, ¼-mile indoor track. Open time available. Fees: Annual membership $250 adults, $150 juniors (younger than 18); instruction available.

ROBBIE WAGNER’S TOURNAMENT TRAINING CENTER, 60 Sea Cliff Ave., Glen Cove, 516-759-0505; 142 Glenwood Rd., Glenwood Landing (reservations available through Glen Cove location), robbiewagners.com Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, all year. Courts: 13 Har-Tru (Glen Cove location); 4 hard (Glenwood location). Features All-year program, all ages and levels, lessons, USTA-sanctioned tournaments, junior programs, seasonal and open-time rentals, leagues, diversified adult programs, summer camp. Fees: $40-$65 hourly, no monthly membership dues.

SPORTIME BETHPAGE, 101 Norcross Ave., Bethpage, 516-933-8500, sportimeNY.com/bethpage-tennis Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer Hours: can vary, call. Courts: 6 indoor DecoTurf. Features Locker rooms, stringing available, junior computer lounge, fitness area. Fees: Call.

SPORTIME LYNBROOK, 175 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-887-1330, sportimeNY.com/lynbrook Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer Hours: may vary, call. Courts: 5 indoor DecoTurf. Features Aerobics, fitness, indoor turf field, multisport court, lounge and pro shop. New camp facilities. Fees: Call.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

SPORTIME ROSLYN, 1 Landing Rd., Roslyn, 516-484-9222, sportimeny.com/roslyn Hours: 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer Hours: may vary, call. Courts: 9 indoor Har-Tru. Features Pro shop, locker rooms. Fees: Call.

SPORTIME SYOSSET TENNIS & MULTI-SPORT, 75 Haskett Dr., Syosset, 516-364-2727, sportimeny.com/syosset-tennis Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily; weekend and summer Hours: can vary, call. Courts: 11 indoor includes 6 Har-Tru and 5 DecoTurf. Features Pro shop, multisport court, locker rooms, home of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy. Fees: Call.

WORLD GYM WANTAGH, 3728 Park Ave., Wantagh, 516-826-5555, worldgym.com/wantagh Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. all year. Courts: 4 racquetball. Features Cardiovascular machines, Nautilus/Cybex, sauna, whirlpool, zumba, steam room, yoga, clinics, cycling, weight room, pool, pro shop, cafe, baby-sitting. Fees: Call.

SUFFOLK

BUCKSKILL TENNIS CLUB, 178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-2243, buckskilltennis.com Hours: 8 a.m.-dusk March-Oct. 3 natural grass courts, 6 Har-Tru and 1 Deco-Turf. Features Lessons and tennis clinics available for kids and adults. Memberships, open time are available. Fees: Call.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

EAST HAMPTON INDOOR TENNIS, 175 Daniel Hole Rd., Wainscott, 631-537-8012 Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Courts: 20 outdoor Har-Tru, 6 indoor Har-Tru, 2 platform. Features Pro shop, ball machines, clubhouse, showers, snack bar, pickleball, junior programs (ages 4-18), lessons and clinics. Fees: Call.

EASTERN ATHLETIC CLUB AT BLUE POINT, 9 A Montauk Hwy., Blue Point, 631-363-2882, easternathleticclubs.com Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 6:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. all year. Courts: 6 hard courts, 1 racquetball. Features Leagues, clinics, tournaments, junior program, spinning, aerobics, 6-week summer camp program (ages 7-17), sauna, steam room, lounge, baby-sitting, Pilates and yoga. Fees: $20-$45 an hour tennis, plus $15 guest fee.

EASTERN ATHLETIC CLUB AT DIX HILLS, 854 E. Jericho Tpke., Dix Hills, 631-271-6616, easternathleticclubs.com Hours: 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; open until 9 p.m. Fri. and 6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. during summer Hours: . Courts: 6 Nova Ultracushion, 3 racquetball. Features Leagues, lessons, clinics, junior program (ages 6-18), pro shop, sauna, steam room, spinning class, free weights, fitness center, lounge, baby-sitting, Zumba, rebounding and yoga, Pilates. Fees: $20-$45 an hour tennis, $15 guest fee, racquetball $10-$20 an hour.

EASTERN ATHLETIC CLUB AT MELVILLE, 100 Ruland Rd., Melville, 631-420-1310, easternathleticclubs.com Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. all year; closes 9 p.m. Fri. and 12:30 p.m. Sun. during summer months. Courts: 5 Nova Ultracushion, 2 racquetball. Features Tennis lessons, clinics and leagues, cardiovascular and circuit equipment, free weights, fitness center, steam room, sauna, massage, baby-sitting, yoga and step classes, racquetball, Zumba, Pilates, boot camp and other lessons. Fees: $20-$45 an hour tennis, $15 guest fee; $10-$20 an hour racquetball for members.

HUNTINGTON INDOOR TENNIS, 100 Broadway, Huntington Station, 631-421-0040, huntingtonindoortennis.net Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. all year; closed weekends May-Sept. Courts: 6 Har-Tru. Features Leagues, clinics, seasonal courts (USTA leagues), QuickStart program (ages 3-5), junior program (ages 5-17), summer camp (ages 7-18), ETA tournaments, baby-sitting, private lessons. Fees: Call.

MADE TO MOVE TENNIS AND WELLNESS, 5 S. Jersey Ave., East Setauket, 631-751-6767, madetomovewellness.com Hours: 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sun. all year. Courts: 5 indoor Har-Tru, 1 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Lessons, junior program, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga, personal training and nutrition. Summer camp for children ages 4-17. Autism fitness program for ages 5-21. Fees: Call.

MONTAUK DOWNS STATE PARK, 50 S. Fairview Ave., Montauk, 631-668-3781 Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid May-mid Sept. Courts: 6 Har-Tru clay. Features Programs for all ages and skill levels, summer camps, play time and tennis instruction. Membership packages and private lessons available. Fees: Call.

PARK AVENUE TENNIS CLUB, 100 Partridge Lane, Huntington, 631-271-1810, parkavetennis.com Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Courts: 4 DecoTurf II. Features Lessons, leagues, junior and Pee Wee programs, clinics, cardio tennis and high-performance training classes, seasonal rentals, pro shop, baby-sitting, adult and children summer program, birthday parties. Fees: Call.

SAG HARBOR PARK TENNIS PROGRAM, Mashashimuet Park, Sag Harbor, 631-725-7275, sagharborparktennis.com Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct. (weather permitting). Courts: 10 courts (2 hard-surface, 8 Har-Tru clay). Features Programs for all ages and skill levels, Annacone Tennis Camps, play time and tennis instruction. Membership packages and private lessons available. Fees: Call.

SPORTIME AMAGANSETT, 320 Abrahams Path, Amagansett, 631-267-3460, sportimeny.com/amagansett Hours: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily May-Oct.; weekend and summer Hours: may vary, call. Courts: 33 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Outdoor heated pool, snack bar, pro shop, East Hampton Sports Camp at Sportime Summer camp, Junior Kinetics and Excel programs, adult tennis kinetics, swimming lessons and programs, game arranging, weekend baby-sitting service. Fees: Call.

SPORTIME KINGS PARK, 275 Old Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-6300, sportimeny.com/kings-park Hours: 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Courts: 3 indoor DecoTurf, 4 indoor Har-Tru, 3 indoor/outdoor Har-Tru. Features Full-service health and fitness gym, multisport court, lounge, pro shop, adult and junior tennis programs including U10 Tennis kids program, adult tennis leagues, seasonal court time, game arranging, children’s summer camp, summer aquatics program that includes aquarobics for adults and seniors, personal training, youth fitness program. Fees: Call.

SPORTIME QUOGUE, 2571 Quogue-Riverhead Rd. (Rte. 104), East Quogue, 631-653-6767, sportimeny.com/quogue Hours: 4 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; weekend and summer Hours: may vary, call. Courts: 4 indoor, 22 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Full-service health and fitness club, lounge and child care room, pro shop, multisport court, outdoor heated pool, snack bar, wellness center, adult and junior tennis kinetics programs, swimming lessons, aerobics and group exercise classes, personal training, children’s summer camp, game arranging. Fees: Call.

TRIANGLE TENNIS CLUB, 411 Hampton Rd., Southampton, 631-287-3052, triangletennis.com Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May-Labor Day. Courts: 1 all-weather and 2 Har-Tru outdoor. Features Pro shop, viewing stands, lessons, clinics, racket restringing, memberships available for couples, family, children, weekly and monthly. Fees: Call.

WORLD GYM BAY SHORE, 225 Howells Rd., Bay Shore, 631-968-8668, worldgymbayshore.com. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Courts: 2 Elasta-Turf, 8 racquetball. Features Pro shop, lessons, weight room, pool, whirlpool, sauna, physical therapy, massage therapy, swimming lessons, snack bar, cardiovascular machines, spin and yoga rooms, baby-sitting. Fees: $35-$55 an hour tennis; call for monthly membership rates.

WORLD GYM CORAM, 607 Middle Country Rd., Coram, 631-732-5500, worldgymcoram.com Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., all year. Courts: 3 racquetball. Features Sauna, cardiovascular machines, weight room, baby-sitting, summer day camp, birthday parties, swim lessons, physical therapy, indoor pool, children’s fitness classes. Fees: Call.

WORLD GYM SETAUKET, 384 Mark Tree Rd., East Setauket, 631-751-6100, worldgymsetauket.com Hours: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon-Fri., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Courts: 9 indoor, 7 outdoor Har-Tru. Features Tennis lessons, leagues and clinics, indoor fitness center, indoor soccer, flag football and lacrosse, Parisi Speed School (ages 6-18), sauna, steam room, aerobic classes, children’s birthday parties, multisport court, summer day camps and tennis training camps (ages 3-18), baby-sitting, indoor pool, children’s fitness center, outdoor pool (seasonally). Fees: Call.