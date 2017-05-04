HIGHLIGHTS Parks host 8-race Summer Run Series

Month-by-month schedule of 5k, 10k and fun runs

Running is at the top of popular sports on Long Island. By the hundreds, and sometimes thousands, runners of all ages and abilities step up to starting lines almost every Saturday and Sunday morning, and weeknights, too. Their nervous chatter becomes quiet as they wait for a blast from a starter’s horn. Then they’re off, colorful shoes flashing forward in road races from one mile to ultramarathons.

Here’s a list of races through mid-October.

MAY

RUN TO REMEMBER 5K RUN/WALK, Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, riverheadr2r.com Honors deceased loved ones. Fee $20, $25 race day; $10 fun run, free 10 and younger. Date 9:30 a.m. May 21.

HOWIE LEVY CROSS COUNTRY 5K, campgrounds, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, 516- 822-3535, howielevy5k.org Honors pancreatic cancer victim; benefits camp scholarships and cancer causes. Fee $25. Date 8:30 a.m. May 21.

CPL. CHRISTOPHER G. SCHERER MEMORIAL “I DID THE GRID” EVENT, Pulaski Road School, 623 Ninth Ave., East Northport, 631-754-9359, cplchris.com 4-mile race 8 a.m., fun run 9 a.m., 4-mile run-walk 9:30 a.m. Benefits scholarships, soldiers. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. May 27.

BARBARA BARTELL MEMORIAL RUNDAY 5K, 950 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville, 516-396-2753, elitefeats.com Fun run 8 a.m. Benefits mental health, substance abuse counseling. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. May 27.

LONG BEACH MEMORIAL DAY CITY MANAGER 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER, 700 Magnolia Blvd. at West Bay Drive, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. May 28.

STUDENT VETERANS 5K, Nassau Community College, 1 Education Dr., Garden City, elitefeats.com Benefits veterans organizations. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 10 a.m. May 28.

JUNE

5K SUNSET RUN/WALK FOR THE PARK, Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 516-437-4000, ourstatepark.com Fee $21, $24 race day, $10 fun run. Date 6:30 p.m. June 2.

YMCA 5K RUN IN MEMORY OF JUDI, 200 W. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-4255, itsyourrace.com Benefits families in crisis, scholarships. Fee $25, $30 race day; $15 students 13-18, $10 12 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. June 3.

MILES FOR MATT FOUNDATION CELEBRATE LIFE 5K RUN/WALK, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 631-662-5415, miles4matt.com Fun run 8 a.m. Fee $30, $20 students through grade 12, $5 fun run 12 and younger. Date 8:40 a.m. June 3.

5K WAY OF ST. JAMES, St. James Church, 429 Rte. 25A, Setauket, 631-246-9630, itsyourrace.com Benefits food pantry. Fee $20 by May 26, $25 after. Date 9 a.m. June 3.

BREATHE FOR BRITT 5K RUN/WALK, school, 51 Lawrence Ave., Smithtown, 631-413-0605, breatheforbritt.org Benefits cystic fibrosis causes. Fee $25, $20 17 and younger; $30 race day, $25 17 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. June 3.

BELMONT STAKES BLUE RIBBON RUN FOR PROSTATE CANCER, Belmont Park Race Track, 2150 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee $25, $15 younger than 16; $30 race day. Date 7:15 p.m. June 4.

JOE KEANY MEMORIAL 5K, middle school, 191 N. Country Rd., Miller Place, 631-764-4175, millerplaceboosterclub.org/runsignup.com Fun run 8:15 a.m. Fee $20, $25 race day; $10 fun run. Date 9 a.m. June 4.

NEW HYDE PARK 8K, school, 1050 Denton Ave., New Hyde Park, newhydeparkrunners.com, 917-750-5992. Benefits Nassau County Firefighters Operation Wounded Warrior, Boy Scouts, youth groups. Fee $25, $30 race day; $15 12 and younger; $5 12 and younger with adult registration. Date 8:30 a.m. June 4.

VINEYARD 5K AND 1-MILE RUNS, Duck Walk Vineyards North, 44535 Main Rd., Southold, eventpowerli.com Run through vineyard. Fee 5k $35, $40 race day; 1-mile run/walk $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 4.

DAVID LERNER LONG ISLAND POLICE APPRECIATION RUN, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Benefits police, families in crisis. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 7 p.m. June 8.

BAYVILLE 5K RUN, West Harbor Memorial Beach, Bayville, 516-628-1439, ext. 116, bayvilleny.gov Benefits Huntington Hospital women’s center. Fee $25 to June 2, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 10.

BUBBLE PALOOZA 5K, Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton, bubblepalooza.com Fee $44.99, $10 car. Date 5 start times: 10, 10:15, 10:30, 11 a.m., noon; June 10.

ANTHONY PARLATO MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK, Neville Park, Canal Street, Center Moriches, morichescommunitycenter.org Fun run 8:15 a.m. Fee $25 runners, $10 walkers. Date 9 a.m. June 10.

NORTHPORT NAUTICAL MILE, school, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport, 516-531-3323, ncrun.org 1.15-mile run downhill. Fee $20, $25 race day. Date 9 a.m., June 10.

TYREE CURRY 5K WALK-RUN, Kennedy Park, 335 Greenwich St., Hempstead, 516-478-6246, itsyourrace.com Benefits kidney disease causes. Race-day registration at Village Hall, 99 Nichols Court. Fee $25, $30 race day; $10 18 and younger, $15 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 10.

KEITH NINTZEL MEMORIAL 5K, Rotary Park, Gillette Avenue, Sayville, 631-589-5700, nintzel5k.org Benefits scholarship. Fee $25, $30 race day; walkers $20, $25 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 10.

5K AIDS CANCER RUN-WALK, Baldwin Park, 3232 Grand Ave., Baldwin Harbor, 516-770-7724, 5kaidscancer.org No dogs or strollers. Benefits Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Center for AIDS Research and Treatment, others. Fee $22 by May 27, $24 after, $25 race day, $30 virtual runner. Date 9 a.m. June 11.

ELIJA FOUNDATION 5-MILER, school, 98 Flower Hill Road, Huntington, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Free fun run 8 a.m. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. June 11

PEG LARKINS MEMORIAL 5K RACE/WALK, school, 11 Mill Rd., Remsenburg, 631-707-5391, runsignup.com Date 9:30 a.m. June 11, includes fun run.

HOPE RUNS HERE 5K CANCER RUN/WALK, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-863- 2329, hoperunshere.org Benefits cancer causes. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. June 11.

STATE PARKS SUMMER RUN SERIES, 631-321-3510, flrrt.com Eight races range from 4k to 10k. No race-day registration. Fee See website. Dates 7 p.m. Mondays, June 12-Aug. 7.

LONG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS CLUB EVENING SERIES, field house near parking Field 2, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-294- 6299, lirrc.org Half-mile fun runs 6:30 p.m., 5k races 7 p.m. Fee $12 nonmembers, $1 summer youth fun run. Dates 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14-Aug. 9.

ELLEN GORDON CPAS 4(A): CAUSE 5K RUN-WALK, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, islandharvest.org/event/4872, 516-750- 6876. Benefits Island Harvest. Fee $20, $30 race day; $15 14 and younger. Date 9 a.m. June 17.

SHWACHMAN-DIAMOND 5K DASH, school, 320 Sunrise Dr., Sayville, 631-589-5700, dashforacure.org Benefits fund for rare bone marrow failure syndrome. Date 8:30 a.m. June 17.

SHELTER ISLAND 5K/10K RUN / WALK, school, 33 N. Ferry Rd. (Rte. 114), Shelter Island, 631-774-9499, shelterislandrun.com Benefits charities. Fee 10k $40, $50 race day; 5k $30, $40 race day; $15 14 and younger. Date 5:30 p.m. June 17.

FOREVER RUNNING MEMORIAL 5K RUN / WALK, Knights of Columbus, 759 Long Island Ave., Deer Park, 631-877-0310, runsignup.com Honors FDNY Deputy Chief Ray Downey, who died on 9/11. Fee $25, $30 race day; $22 online before June 17; $20 18 and younger. Date Fun run 9 a.m., 5k 9:30 a.m. June 18.

JIMI GUBELLI 5K WALK / RUN, Masone Beach, Waterford Road, Island Park, 516-695-3646, jimigubellifoundation.myevent.com Benefits scholarships, local causes. Fee $30, $35 race day; $15 14 and younger. Date 9:30 a.m. June 24.

RUN AROUND THE LAKE 4-MILER, Ronkonkoma Beach, Rosevale Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-979-0060, runaroundthelake.com Fun run 8:30 a.m. Honors Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Fee $30, $40 race day; $15 fun run; $45 virtual run/walk. Date 9 a.m. June 24.

COMMUNITY AMBULANCE COMPANY 5K RUN / WALK, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville, sayvillerunning.com Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 25.

MASSAPEQUA FIRECRACKER 5K RUN, Brady Park, Lake Shore Drive and Front Street, Massapequa Park, 516-220-3588, massapequaroadrunners.org Fun run 4:15 p.m. Fee $25, $30 race day; $5 children. Date 5 p.m. June 25.

KATIE’S 5K RUN, 506 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park, katiesrun.com Benefits Ronald McDonald House. Fun run follows. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. June 25.

JULY

SOUTHAMPTON FIRECRACKER 8K, Agawam Park, Pond Lane, Southampton, 631-283-6875, firecracker8k.com 8k and 3-mile walk benefit scholarships. Fee[/BOLD] $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. July 2.

BELLMORE STRIDERS INDEPENDENCE DAY 4-MILE RUN, Bedford and Grand avenues, Bellmore, 516-652-3555, bellmorestriders.com Fun run 8 a.m. Fee $10 to May 31, $20 to July 3, $25 race day; fun run $10. Date 8:30 a.m. July 4.

FABULOUS 4TH OF JULY 4K IN MEMORY OF SEAN RYAN, boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Fun run 8 a.m. Fee $25, $30 race day; $5 fun run. Date 8:30 a.m. July 4.

RUNNER’S EDGE LONG ISLAND WOMEN’S 5K RUN, high school, Lincoln Street and Intervale Avenue, Farmingdale, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. July 8.

THUNDER RUN 5K, Hidden Pond Park, 660 Terry Rd., Hauppauge, 631-561-9664, rtsnp.org Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee $20 by July 1, $30 race day; $6 fun run by July 1, $8 race day. Date 9 a.m. July 9.

JOE KOZIARZ MEMORIAL 5K RUN & WALK, Main Street and Mill Road, Westhampton Beach, westhamptonchamber.com With fun run. Fee $25 by July 1, $30 after. Date 8 a.m. July 15.

HEART & SOLE 5K, school, 121 Central Park Rd., Plainview, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fun run 8 a.m. Honors nursing staff at local hospitals. Date 8:30 a.m. July 16.

RACE TO CURE CYSTIC FIBROSIS, Long Island Maritime Museum, 86 West Ave., West Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayvillesummerseries.com 4-mile run, 2-mile walk. Fee $30, $35 race day, $20 barbecue only. Date 9 a.m. July 22.

PURPLE RIBBON 5K, 3100 Beltagh Ave., Wantagh, purpleribbonrun.com Fun run 8 a.m. Benefits pancreatic cancer causes. Fee See Website. Date 8:30 a.m. July 22.MARCUM LONG ISLAND WORKPLACE CHALLENGE, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, marcumworkplacechallenge.com, 516-349-7649. 3.5-mile run/walk for teams from local companies. Benefits local charities. Fees See website. Date 7 p.m. July 25.

ALUMNI-MIDSHIPMEN 5K RUN, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, 300 Steamboat Rd., Kings Point, 516-773-5658, usmmaaf.com Register online or on race day. Fee Free. Date 8 a.m. July 29.

VETDOGS LONG ISLAND RUN AND DOG WALK, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, LIrace4vets.VetDogs.org, 631-930-9054. 5k run or 2-mile, leashed dog walk. Timed races at 8:15, 8:30 a.m. Benefits service dogs for veterans. Fee $25 veterans and active-duty personnel, $30 civilians; $35 race day. Date 8 a.m. July 29.

RUN FOR THE HILL OF IT 10K, 624 Middle Country Rd., Selden, raceawesome.com Very hilly run benefits Cops Who Care. Fees See website. Date 7:30 a.m. July 30.

AUGUST

HON. JOHN P. COHALAN SUMMERFEST 4-MILE RUN, Sayville Running Co., 49 Main St., Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayvillesummerseries.com With fun run. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9:20 a.m. Aug. 5.

MASSAPEQUA PARK MILE RUN, Park and Clark boulevards, Massapequa Park, 516-221-3947, massapequaroadrunners.org Multiple heats. Fun run follows. Fee $13 by Aug. 3; $20 race day. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 6.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE SPRINT 5K, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Benefits causes for developmental disabilities. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

RUN, WALK, TASTE 5K, Duck Walk Vineyards South, 231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 862-221-9777, grapegallop.com/longisland Fee $55 by Aug. 9, $65 race day. Date 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

DIRTY SOCK 10K RUN, grade school, 169 Park Ave., Babylon, 631-669-1915, dirtysockrun.com Benefits food pantries. Fee $25 before Aug. 3, $30 before Aug. 11, $35 race day. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 13.

STRIDES FOR LIFE 3-MILE RUN/WALK, cultural center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, 212-588-1580, lungfund.org/SFL With free fun run. Benefits lung cancer research. Fee $55, $25 12 and younger. Date 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13.

HOPE RUNS HERE 5K BREAST CANCER RUN/WALK, Westfield Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, 631-863-2329, hoperunshere.org Benefits breast cancer causes. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

RUN THE FARM 4-MILE CHALLENGE, Bethel-Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Rd., Centereach, runsignup.com Benefits food pantries. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

RUNNER’S EDGE 10K AND 5K WHISPER RUN, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com Benefits ovarian cancer research. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 20.

SEPTEMBER

LONG BEACH LABOR DAY 5-MILE MCAVOY RUN, boardwalk, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890 Fee[/BOLD] $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 4.

ANDY’S RUN 5K RUN/WALK, 21 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-0837, itsyourrace.com Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

CAPT. JOSEPH J. BOCCIA JR. USMC 4-MILE WARRIOR RUN, Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Ave., Northport, cowharborwarriors.com Benefits veterans causes. Fee $25. Date 7 a.m. Sept. 9.

OVER THE BRIDGE 10K RUN AND 5K RUN/WALK, Hampton Bays, 631-728-6565, itsyourrace.com Register at middle school, 70 Ponquogue Ave., by 8:30 a.m., then take bus to start at Warner’s Park, on south side of bridge. Fee $25 by Sept. 4, $30 to race day; $10 14 and younger. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

SMITH POINT BRIDGE 5K RUN FOR LITERACY, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-399-1511, 5kbridgerun.communitylibrary.org Benefits literacy project. Fee $22, $25 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 9. GREAT COW HARBOR 10K, school, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport, cowharborrace.com Benefits local charities. Register by Sept. 14; no race-day registration. Fee $35, $40 after Sept. 5; $10 12 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

5K RUNNING OF THE BULL AND 1K FAMILY FUN RUN, school, 26 New York Ave, Smithtown, 631-979-8069, active.com Fun run 8:45 a.m. Fee $20 by Sept. 21, $25 race day, $10 fun run. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 23.

HAMPTONS MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON, 5K, school, 70 Leland Lane, Southampton, 917-841-2752, hamptonsmarathon.com Marathon, half-marathon 8 a.m.; 5k 8:15 a.m. No race-day registration for full or half marathon. Fee marathon $85-$125; half-marathon $70-$110; 5k $25, $35 race day (limited). Date 8 a.m. Sept. 23.

DOG JOG 5K, Isaac Dog Park, Route 25, Calverton, strongislandrunningclub.com Run with leashed dog. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 24. OCEAN TO SOUND 50-MILE RELAY, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-349-7646, glirc.org 5 to 7 miles per runner, 8 per team. 8:30 a.m. start at Jones Beach; second wave at 8:30. Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Fee $450 for teams of 8. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 24.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 5K RUN/WALK, 47 Cathedral St., Hempstead, 516-483-7383, nwsdy.li/sacredheart5k Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

OCTOBER

DIVAS HALF MARATHON AND 5K, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-572-0348, runlikeadiva.com 5k waves start at 7:45 a.m., half-marathon at 8:15 a.m. Fee See website. Date 7:45 a.m. Oct. 1.

5K RUN/WALK FOR HOMELESS TEENS, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-447-3978, mercycenterministries.org Benefits shelters for teen girls, mothers. Fee $25. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 7.

INWOOD 5K RUN, Inwood Park, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-239-5405, inwood5k.com Fun run, tot trot 9:45 a.m. Benefits scholarships. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 8.

OYSTER BAY SUPERVISOR’S 5K, Townsend Square, Oyster Bay, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

6-HOUR 60TH BIRTHDAY RUN, Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park, 516-349-7646, glirc.org 2.1-mile trail loop, honors individuals born in 1957, all ages welcome. Fee $45, $50 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15.