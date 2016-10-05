At least one popular site won’t be leaving the lights on this holiday season — the Montauk Point Lighthouse.

Funds are not available to sustain the holiday light display this year, according to the Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum Committee.

“There are some maintenance issues that have to be addressed first, the tower being one of them,” said Henry Osmers, assistant site manager.

If a sponsor did come forward by early November, the light show could still go on, Osmers said.

The annual holiday display has lit up Montauk Highway from late November through early January since 2008.

