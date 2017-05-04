HIGHLIGHTS Captain Lou Fleet offers moonlight cruises out of Freeport

Ferries run to Block Island, Fire Island, Shelter Island and Connecticut

CRUISES

ATLANTIS EXPLORER TOUR BOAT, behind the Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, nwsdy.li/atlantis Hours Check website. Season May-Sept. Offering Adventure cruise down the Peconic River into Flanders Bay with stroll along remote beach. Events Moonlight Cruise on Peconic River, June 8, July 6-7, Aug. 3-4, 31 and Sept. 1. Rates Call or check website.

CAPTAIN LOU FLEET, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com Season May-Oct. Offering Moonlight cruises. Capacity 120.

CHRISTEEN OYSTER SLOOP, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org Season May-Oct. Offering National Historic Landmark Oyster Sloop available for private charters and public sails, parties and special events. Capacity 24. Rates Starts at $25 a person for public sails; check website for schedule/reservations.

FREEPORT WATER TAXI AND TOURS, 211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com Offering Cruises in the Freeport-Point Lookout areas; seal watching cruises. Events Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, May 27-28. Wine/spirits summer series, mid May-Aug. Sunset, cocktail and happy-hour themed cruises, May-Sept. Fireworks cruises (call or check website for dates); reservations suggested. Rates $20-$40 (alcoholic drinks not included) for event cruises; $10-$25, free 5 and younger daily cruises. Check website for schedule.

LADY LIBERTY CRUISES, Town Dock Main Street, Port Washington, 516-922-9214, ladylibertycruises.com Season Apr.-Oct. Offering 4-hour cruises on the East River down to the Statue of Liberty. Private charters for up to 200 guests available. Check website for schedules and rates; call for reservations. Rates $129-$155 a person includes food, beverages and entertainment. Group rates for 10 or more at $119-$139 a person.

LAUREN KRISTY PADDLEWHEEL CRUISES, Bay Shore Marina, foot of Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-750-5359, laurenkristy.com Season Apr.-Nov. Offering Sightseeing trips on Great South Bay, including Fire Island Lighthouse; reservations required. Lunch and dinner cruises, private parties, events and weddings. Rates Lunch cruises from $29.95, dinner cruises from $59.95; sightseeing $20, $10 younger than 12.

LIGHTHOUSE CRUISES, EAST END SEAPORT MUSEUM & MARINE FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 624, Greenport, 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org Season May 27-Oct. 28. Offering Lighthouse cruises and tours. Events “Bug” Lighthouse cruise and tour; sunset and Halloween Lighthouse cruises; Super Cruise (stops at up to 12 lighthouses in New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island). Rates Check website for schedules, rates and reservations.

THE MOON CHASER, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-265-1848, themoonchaser.com Season May-Oct. Offering Cruises to Fire Island’s Flynn’s restaurant 7 p.m. Tues.-Thur. July-Aug.; call Flynn’s for reservations (631-583-5000). Special cruises, June and Sept.; Sightseeing cruises 1 p.m. Wed.-Thur. (Wed. 1 child free per 1 paying adult). Charters available. Bay Jam Concert Series, check website. Capacity 200. Rates $14 restaurant cruise (food extra).

WETLANDS DISCOVERY CRUISES, Shore Road off Main Street, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, wmho.org Season May-Oct. Offering 90-minute cruises (including Photography cruises with Berger Brothers, $50), from Stony Brook Harbor into the surrounding wetlands aboard the 27-passenger pontoon boat Discovery guided by a naturalist. Rates $28; $25, 60 and older and students; $18, younger than 6.

WHALE, DOLPHIN AND SEABIRD CRUISES, Montauk, 631-319-6003, cresli.org Offering Join Coastal Research and Education Society of L.I. scientists on voyages to observe and photograph baleen and toothed whales, sea turtles and pelagic birds. Single-day (6 hours) trips weekly from early July to early Sept. Events Whale Trips: July 16-18, Aug. 13-15, from Montauk to Great South Channel (east of Nantucket), searching for humpback and other whales, dolphins and pelagic birds. Rates Check website.

VIKING CLASSIC, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Season July-Aug. Offering Daily two-hour Sightseeing/Eco tours, Sunset Cocktail Cruises (ages 21 and older), and Cruise & Splash sails. Rates Call or check website for schedule and rates.

FLIGHT SEEING

EASTERN HELICOPTER FLIGHT TRAINING CENTER, 2111 Smithtown Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-467-2232, helicopterflighttraininginc.com Hours Dawn to dusk. Season All year. Offering Helicopter sightseeing along shorelines. Available for aerial photography. Flight training school. Gift certificates. Rates $575 an hour for sightseeing in an R44 helicopter (3-passenger maximum); rates vary for Jetranger (6-passenger maximum). Starting at $300 for flight training.

SKYDIVING

LONG ISLAND SKYDIVING CENTER, 133 Dawn Dr., Brookhaven Airport, Shirley, 631-235-9968, longislandskydiving.com Season April to mid-Oct.; 8 a.m.-sunset daily, weather permitting; reservations suggested. Offering Specializes in tandem sky diving with experienced staff; beginners welcome, limited training toward certification available; jumps from about 2 miles offer 40- to 50-second free-falls overlooking the beach. Rates $229; group discounts available.

SKY DIVE SOUTH SHORE, 135 Dawn Dr., Brookhaven Airport, Shirley, 516-656-5867, skydivesouthshore.com Season May-Oct., 8 a.m.-sunset daily, weather permitting. Offering USPA-certified staff specializes in tandem sky diving using top-of-the-line equipment; first-time jumpers welcome; jumps from 10,000 feet; free fall overlooking the beach. Rates $229; group discounts available. DVD and photo packages available, gift certificates.

TRAPEZE

I. FLY TRAPEZE, Eisenhower Park, Nassau County Aquatic Center Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, 516-640-6995; second location at boardwalk, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, 516-640-1579, iflytrapeze.com Season Apr.-Oct. East Meadow; May-Sept. Long Beach. Offering Trapeze instruction, flying trapeze and aerial arts instruction. Rates $65 for 60-90 minute session, book online; troop and group rates, open to children (4 and older) and adults.

FERRIES

BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT C0., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-473-0286 or 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com Hours 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, drops off in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Requirements Reservations recommended for autos; no walk-on reservations, pets on leashes allowed outside or on car deck; 75-minute ride; arrive at dock 30 minutes before departure. Food available to purchase. Rates Check website.

CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient Point, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com Schedule Check website. Requirements Reservations recommended. Leashed dogs allowed in passenger areas. Arrive at dock 20-30 minutes before departure. Ferry runs to New London, Connecticut. Rates Check website. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Check website, pet carrier required for all pets.

FIRE ISLAND FERRIES INC., 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com Hours Check website. Destinations Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Rates Check website, cash only. Parking $10 daily Mon.-Thur.; $17 daily Fri.-Sun. and holidays.

NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, Wiggins Street, Greenport, and 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com Hours 6 a.m.-midnight (Greenport) and 5:40 a.m.- 11:45 p.m. (Shelter Island). Requirements Dogs must be on leash. Rates Check website, cash, fee for bikes.

SOUTH FERRY CO., 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com Hours Check website. 5-minute ride drops passengers and cars in North Haven. Ferries leave about every 15 minutes. Requirements Leashed pets allowed. Rates Check website; fee for bikes.

VIKING SUPERSTAR, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Hours Check website. Requirements Passengers only, leashed pets allowed. Destinations Ferries from Montauk to Block Island (May 26-Columbus Day); New London, Connecticut (May 26-Columbus Day), and Martha’s Vineyard (single round-trip daily, check website for schedule, additional departures during July-Aug.). Rates Check website; $10 daily parking, fee for bikes, surfboards.