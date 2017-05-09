Although the Hampton Classic over Labor Day weekend draws the most elite jumper and hunter competitors from across the nation, there are a number of smaller shows and competitions for less-experienced riders.
BARREL RACE COMPETITIONS
ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION (GYMKHANA)Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-878-3949 Participants should call for specifics. Dates June 4, Aug. 6, rain date: Aug. 27. Fee Call.
NATIONAL BARREL HORSE ASSOCIATION Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-226-9105 Watch National Barrel Horse Association NY03 District compete. Dates July 9, Sept. 10. Fee $4.
ENGLISH (DRESSAGE)
ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION Skye Acres Equestrian Center, 361 Barton Ave., Patchogue, 203-915-8902 Call for prize list and schedule. Dates June 4, July 23, Aug. 20. Fee Call.
LONG ISLAND INVITATIONAL CLINIC AND COMPETITION Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichols Rd., Islandia, 631-348-1389, pal-o-mine.org Date July 16. Fee Free for spectators.
ENGLISH (HUNTER/JUMPER)
COUNTRY FARMS SHOWS Country Farms Equestrian Center, 200 Bellport Ave., Medford, 631-345-9585, country-farms.com Dates June 11, July 30, Aug. 20. Fee Free for spectators.
HIDDEN POND STABLES ENGLISH (HUNTER/JUMPER) Hidden Pond Stables, 197 North St., Manorville, 631-369-8325, hiddenpondstableli.com Dates May 21, June 18, Sept. 10, Oct. 22. Fee Free for spectators.
ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-567-8743 Call for classes. Dates June 25, July 16, Aug. 20, rain date Sept. 24. Fee Call.
NASSAU SUFFOLK HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION SHOW Old Field Farm, 92 West Meadow Rd., across from West Meadow Beach, Stony Brook, 516-852-8612, oldfieldfarmltd.com Date Aug. 20. Fee Free for spectators.
SAGAPONACK HORSE SHOW Topping Riding Club, 58 Daniels Lane, Sagaponack, 631-537-0948, toppingridingclub.net Parking available. Dates July 19, Aug. 9. Fee Free for spectators.
THE HAMPTON CLASSIC HORSE SHOW 240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com 65-acre showgrounds, more than 1,600 horses, gates open 8 a.m. Bring three or more nonperishable food items for the Sag Harbor Food Pantry on Aug. 29-30 and entire carload gets free admission. Dates Aug. 27-Sept. 3. Fee $10, $20 carload, free younger than 6.
MOUNTED DRILL TEAM
ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION MOUNTED DRILL TEAM THE SPIRIT OF LONG ISLAND East Islip, 631-589-3478, isliphorsemensassociation.com Practices at Bohemia Equestrian Center April-Oct. May 21 Muttontown Horsemen’s Association open house in Muttontown Preserve; May 29 Bohemia Memorial Day parade; June 9 Belmont Stakes Festival; June 11 Belmont Stakes Festival in Floral Park; Sept. 4 Northport VA Hospital; Sept. 10 Hallockville Fall Festival; Sept. 16-17 Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Restoration Village; Oct. 1 Yaphank PumpkinFest at Suffolk County Farm. Fee Call.
WESTERN
ISLIP HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION (WESTERN PLEASURE) Bohemia Equestrian Center, Sycamore Avenue, Bohemia, 631-445-4754 Call for specifics. Dates June 11, July 30, Aug. 13, rain date: Sept. 17. Fee Free for spectators.
