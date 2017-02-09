A few years ago, park managers on Long Island rarely saw a snow shoer. “In our minds, that was an upstate sport,” says George Gorman, deputy regional director of New York State parks on Long Island.

Today, that’s no longer the case — at least, in the wake of a good storm. “Snow shoeing has increased dramatically on Long Island from a few years ago, when we virtually didn’t see anybody. Today, we see snow shoers regularly,” Gorman says.

And, as more people snowshoe, the number of people taking up the sport — excuse the pun — may snowball. “As they see other people doing it, they may decide to try it,” says Edward Moran, president of the Long Island chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, which is devoted to outdoor recreation and conservation of New York State’s resources.

Snow shoeing is the poor man’s skiing — a pair of snowshoes and poles start at about $100. And snow shoeing is free to do at Long Island’s state parks, which don’t charge a parking fee this time of year, Gorman says.

People who want to try it out before buying can rent snowshoes at Eastern Mountain Sports, 204 Glen Cove Rd., in Carle Place for $15 a day; poles are $5 more, says EMS supervisor Kim Lasek.

WHERE TO GO

Here are some of Long Island’s popular spots for snow shoers, according to Gorman, Moran and other aficionados:

Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale

INFO 516-249-0700; nysparks.com

WHY “It’s in the middle of Long Island,” Gorman says, making it geographically desirable. It offers somewhat hilly terrain.

Blydenburgh County Park, Smithtown

INFO 631-854-3712; alltrails.com

WHY “It’s a six-mile loop around Stump Pond, so you start and end in the same place. It’s very pretty,” Moran says.

Caumsett State Historic Park, Lloyd Neck

INFO 631-423-1770; nysparks.com

WHY Caumsett is a favorite because of its outstanding views of the Long Island Sound, Gorman says.

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Oakdale

INFO 631-581-1072; nysparks.com

WHY “It’s pristine. There are miles and miles of trails going through the woodlands along the Connetquot River,” says Connectquot environmental manager Annie McIntyre. “You can go a mile, you can go 11 miles.”

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, Smithtown

INFO 631-265-1054; parks.ny.gov/parks/attachments/CalebSmithTrailMap.pdf

WHY “It’s like being in an upstate area, without the intrusion of residences,” Gorman says. Says Moran: “They’re all fairly easy trails. You see deer in there. It’s a nice place to get started.”

Heckscher State Park, East Islip

INFO 631-581-2100; nysparks.com

WHY “Heckscher has 25 miles of trails. It’s pretty much flat,” says park manager David Auguste. “We also have a beach environment because we’re on the Great South Bay.”

Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park

INFO 631-269-4333; alltrails.com/trail/us/new-york/sunken-meadow-trail

WHY “There are some really pretty trails overlooking Long Island Sound in the section known as The Bluffs,” Moran says. You can start from the picnic area inside Sunken Meadow State parking Field 4, and head east on the Long Island Greenbelt Trail, he says.

Trail View State Park

INFO 631-423-1770; nysparks.com

Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), Woodbury to Cold Spring Harbor State Park, Route 25A adjacent to Cold Spring Harbor Library.

WHY The trail starts right off on Jericho Turnpike for the Nassau-Suffolk Greenbelt Trail and continues to Cold Spring Harbor State Park, Gorman says. “For getting into the hills, I like the northern part better,” he says. “You’ll feel like you climbed a mountain in the Catskills at the end of it.” He recommends beginners try a different park before taking on this more challenging trail.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, Quogue

INFO 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

The Quogue Wildlife Refuge offers snowshoe and poles rentals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $15 per person, but they only have a half-dozen pairs and it’s first come, first served, says Kim Stever, office assistant.

WHY The area includes more than seven miles of trails. “It’s just beautiful,” Stever says. “We see a lot of wildlife here during the wintertime, bald eagles, interesting waterfowl on the pond, deer.”

IF YOU GO

  • Dress for the weather. Wear layers, to be warm if it’s cold and that can be easily removed if sweating from exertion.
  • Bring water. If it’s a sunny day, also apply sunscreen.
  • Respect cross-country ski tracks; snow shoers should walk next to them, not on them.
  • Bring a cellphone. Trails can head into more remote areas of parks and snow shoers should have the ability to call the park office or 911 in an emergency and be able to describe where they are, Gorman says.