The 2017 Long Island Marathon weekend takes place on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon, 5K Male 3rd place winner, Elias Hernandez (of Huntington), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon, 5K Female winner 1st place winner Leann Nicholas (age13, of Farmingdale), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon, 5K Male winner taking 1st place, Ryan Shum (17, form Great Neck South) , during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6th, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon, 5K Male winner, 2nd place Jason Ramirez ( Wantagh), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6th, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon, 5K runner taking 1st place winner Anthony Diaz ( 13 years old from Farmingdale), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon 5K runner taking 1st place winner Anthony Diaz (right, 13 years old from Farmingdale), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon 5K Female winner taking 1st place Shari Klarfield (of Plainview), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon 5K Female winner taking 2nd place Maria Marascia (5589, of Huntington), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon 5K runner taking 2nd place Trent Hampton (from Lakre Ronkonkoma), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Long Island Marathon 5K Female winner taking 3rd place 5588 Melanie Fiume (from Plainview), during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, on Saturday May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Katie Bittner and her son, Quinn, 1, participate in a race for children ages 3 and younger on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Kids Run event of Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rich Chin, of Syosset, holds his son, Nicholas, who had just completed a race in the Kids Run event on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Children ages 11 and younger run on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Kids Run event in the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Children ages 3 and younger run a race in the Kids Run event on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Nicholas Chin, of Syosset, crosses the finish line in a race for children age 11 and younger on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Kids Run event of Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Nicholas Chin, of Syosset, poses with Sparky, the New York Islanders mascot and officers Iovino, left, and Ibanez on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Kids Run event of the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Future marathoners charge down a course for the children's run for 8 and younger on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Kids Run event of the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) The three winners of the 5k race in the women's division are, from left, Mikhaila Hawthorne, 12, of Bellmore, second place, Leann Nicholas, 13, of Farmingdale, first place; Katie Mejia, 9, of Manhattan, third place. The young women ran Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Tiffany Zhang, 7, of Garden City, crosses the finish line of the one-mile race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon Weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Winners of the women's division in the one-mile race are, from left, Maria Marascia, of Huntington, first place; Shari Klarfield, Plainview, second place; Melanie Fiume, of Plainview, third place. The event was one of the races on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon Weekend, at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ruben Barcares, of Queens, wears a sombrero as he runs the 5k event Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Anthony Diaz, 13, of Farmingdale, right, took first place in the one-mile race event, and Trent Hampton, of Lake Ronkonkoma, took second on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) One-mile race participants Izanella, 6, and her mom, Esther Camacho, of Brooklyn, cross the finish line on May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon Weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Team WSA for Williams Syndrome poses for a photo on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Leann Nicholas, 13, of Farmingdale, poses for a photo with Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville) after becoming the first female finisher of the one-mile race on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Isabella Correa, 11, of Oakland Gardens in Queens, reacts after finishing the ohe-mile race on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) It was a crowded start to the 5k race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Runners charge through the starting gate of the 5k race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Sophia Correa, of Oakland Gardens in Queens, reacts after finishing the one-mile race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Runners take the first steps of the 5k race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Leann Nicholas, 13, of Farmingdale, was the first female finisher of the one-mile race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Runners charge out of the gate at the start of the one-mile race Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) A race official from the inaugural Long Island Marathon, Mark Lipset, of Babylon, poses for a photo at the starting line before the one-mile and 5k races on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marathon project manager Allison Shapey, of Massapequam speaks with her staff early Saturday, May 6, 2017, before the one-mile and 5k races during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Race director Jason Lipset speaks with his staff before the one-mile and 5k races on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Friends of Karen runners await the start of the 5k competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon weekend in Eisenhower Park. They are, back row from left, Les Scheinfeld, of Port Jefferson; Nancy Mariano, Port Jefferson; Rebecca Mowl, Smithtown; Ed David, North Massapequa; Melanie Mouzakes, East Patchogue; Robert Mouzakes, East Patchogue; and Stephen Trachtulec, Garden City. Front row, from left, Michael Bauer, of Holtsville, and Eddie David, North Massapequa. Friends of Karen is a charity devoted to supporting critically ill children and their families.

(Credit: Richard T. Slattery) (Credit: Richard T. Slattery) Rita Fricione, of New Hyde Park, left, and Cathy Cunningham, of Williston Park, await the start of the 5k competition on May 6, 2017, during the Long Island Marathon Weekend at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.