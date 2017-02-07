Whether you're in it for the long haul, or prefer to keep it short and sweet, there's a race for everyone at this year's Long Island Marathon Weekend.

To register in advance, check out run-li.com. You can also register online through April 16.

Walk-up registration will also be available during race weekend on Friday, May 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports and Fitness Expo at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale.

Before you head to the starting line, here's a little bit about the races:

The Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

The 2017 Long Island Marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) will all take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. The races will start at Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale, and runners will cross the finish line at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. You must be 16 or older to participate in the marathon, and 14 or older to participate in the half marathon and 10K.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Advanced registration fees:

Marathon: $70

Half Marathon: $60

10K: $40

Walk-up registration fees:

Marathon: $80

Half Marathon: $70

10K: $50

The 5K

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island.

The 3.1-mile race will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. The race will take place at Eisenhower Park, across from parking field number 5. You must be 6 or older to participate.

Advanced registration fee: $25

Walk-up registration fee: $25

The 1-Mile Race

The 1-mile run will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 8 a.m. The race will take place at Eisenhower Park, across from parking field number 5. You must be 6 or older to participate.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Advanced Registration fee: $20

Walk-up registration fee: $20

Kids Fun Run

The fun run is for little racers ages 1 to 11. It will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Safety Town at Eisenhower Park. The event is free and registration is not required.

VOLUNTEER

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Running 26.2 miles is not for everyone, but you don't have to be an athlete to get involved with the Long Island Marathon. Volunteers will be needed throughout the weekend.

Tasks include helping with registration, distributing race packets, assisting in course setup and more.

Email volunteer@thelimarathon.com to find out more and join the volunteer team.