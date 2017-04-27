The bands are back together — and headed to the Jones Beach bandshell.
Summer programming along the boardwalk kicks off Saturday, June 24, with Badlands, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Cover bands feature prominently in this year’s summer schedule with acts slated to play hits by The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Van Halen, Madonna, Pearl Jam and Lenny Kravitz, among others.
Paul Pettas, a spokesman with Centerplate, which took over booking talent for the space last summer, says the priority is to have “entertainment that is memorable, fan-friendly and sourced from Long Island as much as possible.”
The popular Latin dance night remains on Sunday evenings with Tuesdays as family night with programming for kids.
Not returning this summer are Wednesday night line dancing and a weekly magician’s show, Pettas says.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, JUNE 24:
Badlands (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)
TUESDAY, JUNE 27:
Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin
One Heart — Teaching Children About Acceptance; One Heart at a Time
Darlene Graham
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28:
Coastwolf
Roots Foundation
Como Brothers
FRIDAY, JUNE 30:
Antigone Rising
SATURDAY, JULY 1:
45 RPM
Three — A Tribute to Trios
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5:
Nashville Skyline
Spinn
Julia Lambert
FRIDAY, JULY 7:
“American Idol’s” Robbie Rosen
Lem Payne Jr.
Jesse Eplan
SATURDAY, JULY 8:
Completely Unchained — The Ultimate Tribute to Van Halen
Voices of Extreme
TUESDAY, JULY 11:
Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin
One Heart — Teaching Children About Acceptance; One Heart at a Time
Keri Wirth
Lennon and Katie
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12:
Shecky and the Twangtones
Shock Radar
Taylor and the Apes
FRIDAY, JULY 14:
Decadia
Septimius the Great
SATURDAY, JULY 15:
Billy Mira and the Hitmen
The Belairs
TUESDAY, JULY 18:
Psychic mediums Josephine Ghiringhelli and Christopher Allan
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19:
Little Red Men
Newborn
Iridesense
FRIDAY, JULY 21:
20 Highview — A Long Island Dance Band
SATURDAY, JULY 22:
Last Exit — A Tribute to Pearl Jam
Let Me Kravitz — A Tribute to Lenny Kravitz
TUESDAY, JULY 25:
Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin
One Heart — Teaching Children About Acceptance; One Heart at a Time
Darlene Graham
Lennon and Katie
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26:
Lisa Polizzi (Janis Joplin Tribute), Vanglorious (Heart Tribute), Porter Block
Liza Polizzi Band — A Tribute to Janis Joplin
Vanglorious — A Tribute to Heart
Porter Block
FRIDAY, JULY 28:
Crossfade Collective
SATURDAY, JULY 29:
Lithium — A Tribute to Nirvana
Monkeywrench — A Tribute to Foo Fighters
TUESDAY, AUG. 1:
Rock n Roll University Student Performance
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2:
New Life Crisis
Retrofeelya
City Alley
FRIDAY, AUG. 4:
Caffeine High School Reunion with Weird Science (’80s Tribute) and Amber Ferrari (Madonna Tribute)
SATURDAY, AUG. 5:
Four Way Street — The Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
The Fabulous Cupcakes — A Tribute to Motown
TUESDAY, AUG. 8:
Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin
One Heart — Teaching Children About Acceptance; One Heart at a Time
Keri Wirth
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9:
Mark Newman
Brooke Moriber
Quickdraw
FRIDAY, AUG. 11:
Bright Lights — A Tribute to Matchbox 20
Iridesense
SATURDAY, AUG. 12:
The Johnny Mac Band
The Dave Diamond Band
Victoria Faiella
TUESDAY, AUG. 15:
Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin
One Heart — Teaching Children About Acceptance; One Heart at a Time
Darlene Graham
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16:
Nonstop to Cairo
Bunktown Falls
FRIDAY, AUG. 18:
Hi Def
Appetite for Destruction — A Tribute to Guns n Roses
SATURDAY, AUG. 19:
Billboard Live
Spectrum
TUESDAY, AUG. 22:
Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin
One Heart — Teaching Children About Acceptance; One Heart at a Time
Keri Wirth
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23:
Sir Cadian Rhythm
I Ignite
Terra Stigma
FRIDAY, AUG. 25:
Tom Schaudel
Pump — A Tribute to Aerosmith
SATURDAY, AUG. 26:
The Liverpool Shuffle — A Tribute to The Beatles
Streetfighter — A Tribute to The Rolling Stones
TUESDAY, AUG. 29:
Rock n Roll University Student Performance
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30:
Gnarly Karma
Timbo and Jake Furia
Memphis Crawl
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1:
Half Step — A Tribute to The Grateful Dead
The Fishing Line
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2:
Unglued — A Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots
Morning View — A Tribute to Incubus
Soul to Squeeze — A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers
