Going to an outdoor movie is practically a rite of passage for a Long Island summer. Films — from old classics to family-friendly animateds — screen for free almost every night of the week at public parks and other venues. All you need to do is pack some blankets and chairs and head out early to stake a prime viewing spot. Don’t forget the snacks.

ONGOING SCREENINGS

Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow

INFO 516-572-0355, nassaucountyny.gov/summer

SCHEDULE 8:30 p.m. July 6: “The Secret Life of Pets”; 8:30 p.m. July 13: “Storks”; 10:30 p.m. July 15: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”; 8:25 p.m. July 20: “The Lego Batman Movie”; 8:20 p.m. July 27: “Trolls”; 8:10 p.m. Aug. 3: “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”; 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10: “Angry Birds”; 7:55 p.m. Aug. 17: “Sing”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 24: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

 

Tanner Park, Copiague, at dusk

INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com

SCHEDULE July 10: “Finding Dory”; July 18: “Casablanca”; July 24: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”; Aug. 1: “To Sir, With Love”; Aug. 7: “Sing”

 

MONDAYS

Westhampton Village Green, 8 p.m.

INFO 631-288-1654, westhamptonbeach.org

SCHEDULE July 10: “Ghostbusters — Answer the Call”; July 17: “Miss Congeniality”; July 24: “National Treasure”; July 31: “Rudy”; Aug. 7: “Sabrina”; Aug. 14: “Singin’ in the Rain”; Aug. 21: “Akeelah and the Bee”; Aug. 28: “La La Land”

 

Smith Haven Mall’s Lifestyle Village, Lake Grove, 8 p.m.

INFO 631-724-1433, simon.com

SCHEDULE Aug. 7: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”; Aug. 14: “The Secret Life of Pets”; Aug. 21: “Beauty and the Beast” (2017); Aug. 28: “Despicable Me 2”

With 5-8 p.m. pre-show craft activities and giveaways.

 

Prime, 117 New York Ave., Huntington, 8:30 p.m. Rain cancels.

INFO 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com

SCHEDULE July 10: “Crazy Stupid Love”; July 17: “Grease”; July 24: “La La Land”; July 31: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”; Aug. 7: “Silver Linings Playbook”; Aug. 14: “Dirty Dancing”; Aug. 21: “The Proposal”; Aug. 28: “The Notebook”; Sept. 4: “Anchorman”

 

TUESDAYS

Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, Port Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

INFO 631-473-1414, portjeffchamber.com

SCHEDULE July 11: “The Secret Life of Pets”; July 18: “The Great Gilly Hopkins”; July 25: “Sully”; Aug. 1: “Moana”; Aug. 8: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

 

THURSDAYS

Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell, Wantagh, 8 p.m.

INFO 516-785-1600, jonesbeachbandshell.com

SCHEDULE Film titles to be determined with screenings Thursdays through Aug. 31

 

Farmingdale Village Green, 8 p.m.

INFO 516-249-0093, farmingdalevillage.com

SCHEDULE July 6: “Hotel Transylvania 2”; July 13: “Moana”; July 20: “Sing”; Aug. 3: “Pete’s Dragon”; Aug. 10: “Kubo and the Two Strings”; Aug. 17: “Trolls”

 

FRIDAYS

Sea Breeze Park, 11 Richmond St., Freeport, 8 p.m.

INFO 516-377-2200, freeportny.com

SCHEDULE July 7: “Beauty and the Beast (2017); July 14: “Moana”; July 21: “Kubo and the Two Strings”; July 28: “My Life As a Courgette”; Aug. 4: “Finding Dory”; Aug. 11: “The Lego Batman Movie”

 

Southampton Arts Center, 8:30 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Pre-show trivia.

INFO 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

SCHEDULE July 7: “Independence Day”; July 14: “Slumdog Millionaire”; July 21: “Young Frankenstein”; July 28: “The Birds”; Aug. 4: “Airplane!”; Aug. 11: “The Artist”; Aug. 18: “The Princess Bride”; Aug. 25: “Remember the Titans”; Sept. 1: “Jaws”

 

SELECT SATURDAYS

On the sand in Long Beach

INFO nwsdy.li/longbeach

SCHEDULE 8:15 p.m. July 8 at Grand Boulevard: “Rogue One”; 8 p.m. July 22 at Edwards Boulevard: “Jaws”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 5 at Riverside Boulevard: “Sing”; 7:30 Aug. 19 at Grand Boulevard: “Rocky Horror Picture Show”; 7:15 p.m. Sept. 2 at Edwards Boulevard: “Moana”

JULY 6

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

7:30 p.m. Crab Meadow Beach, Northport

INFO 631-351-3112, huntingtonny.gov

Rain date July 17, with an indoor screening at Elwood Middle School if necessary.

SCHEDULE July 20: “Moana,” with rain date July 27.

 

JULY 8

MONSTER TRUCKS

8 p.m. Clayton Huey Elementary School, 511 Main St., Center Moriches

INFO 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org

SCHEDULE Aug. 5: “Power Rangers”; Aug. 26: “The Boss Baby”

PITCH PERFECT 2

8:30 p.m. Sunset Park, Main Street Shore Road, Port Washington

INFO 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov

SCHEDULE July 22: “Back to the Future”; 8 p.m. Aug. 5: “Finding Dory”

 

 

JULY 11

GHOSTBUSTERS

7:30 p.m. Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point

INFO 631-275-1592, brookhavenny.gov

SCHEDULE 7 p.m. Aug. 10: “Moana”

 

THE GOOD DINOSAUR

8:30 p.m. Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford

INFO 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov

SCHEDULE 8:20 p.m. July 25: “Toy Story 2”; 8:05 p.m. Aug. 8 “Goosebumps”

 

JULY 12

MONSTERS, INC.

8:30 p.m. Rev. Arthur Mackey Sr. Park, Lakeside Drive, Roosevelt

INFO 516-571-8692, nassaucountyny.gov

SCHEDULE 7:55 p.m. Aug. 16: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014)

 

JULY 13

INDEPENDENCE DAY

8:30 p.m. Good Ground Park, 9A Squiretown Rd., Hampton Bays

INFO 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov

SCHEDULE Aug. 10: “Princess Bride”

 

JULY 14

MOANA

7:30 p.m. Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank

INFO 631-727-7850, ccesuffolk.org

ADMISSION $3 (includes snacks)

 

JULY 18

CASABLANCA

8 p.m. Geiger Lake Memorial Park, Grand Boulevard, Wyandanch. Rain date July 19.

INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com

SCHEDULE Aug. 1: “To Sir, With Love” (rain date Aug. 2)

 

MONSTERS UNIVERSITY

8:25 p.m. North Woodmere Park, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere

INFO 516-571-7800, nassaucountyny.gov

SCHEDULE Aug. 1: “The Lego Movie”; 7:55 p.m. Aug. 15: “Zootopia”

 

JULY 19

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

7:45 p.m. Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James

INFO 631-584-8510, stjameschamber.org

SCHEDULE Aug. 9: “Finding Dory”

 

JULY 20

THE CASE FOR CHRIST

8:30 p.m. Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Rd., East Northport. Reserve online.

INFO 631-822-3000, islandchristian.com

 

JULY 21

FINDING DORY

8 p.m. South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches

INFO 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org

SCHEDULE Aug. 18: “The Jungle Book”; Sept. 15: “The Lego Batman Movie”

 

SING

8:30 p.m. Stotzky Park, Columbus Avenue and Pulaski Street, Riverhead

INFO 631-722-4444, townofriverheadny.gov

 

 

JULY 23

TOY STORY

8:20 p.m. Eugene Nickerson Beach, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach

INFO 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov

SCHEDULE 8:15 p.m. July 28: “Toy Story 3”; 8:05 p.m. Aug. 6: “Hotel Transylvania”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 11: “Hotel Transylvania 2”; 7:50 p.m. Aug. 20: “Megamind”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25: “The Peanuts Movie”

 

JULY 25

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2017)

7 p.m. Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, Stony Brook University. Online reservations required.

INFO calendar.stonybrook.edu

 

DIRTY DANCING

8:30 p.m. Clark Botanic Garden, 193 I.U. Willets Rd., Albertson

INFO 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov

 

AUG. 4

MOANA

8:30 p.m. Hoyt Farm Park Preserve, 200 New Hwy., Commack

INFO 631-543-7804, smithtowninfo.com

 

MOANA

6:30 p.m. Newsday, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville. Rain date Aug. 11

INFO 631-843-2666, newsdayevents.com

Download free printable tickets.

 

AUG. 11

MOANA

7:30 p.m. Tasker Park, Peconic Lane, Peconic

INFO 631-765-8251, southoldtownny.gov

 

FINDING DORY

8:30 p.m. Wading River Beach, Creek Road, Wading River

INFO 631-722-4444, townofriverheadny.gov

 

AUG. 14

SING

7: 30 p.m. Peter A. Nelson Park, Oakwood Road, Huntington

INFO 631-351-3112, Huntingtonny.gov

Rain date Aug. 21 with indoor viewing at Elwood Middle School if inclement weather.

 

AUG. 19

MOANA

8 p.m. South Jamesport Beach, Peconic Bay Boulevard, South Jamesport

INFO 631-722-4444, townofriverheadny.gov

 

AUG. 23

SHREK

7 p.m. Comsewogue Library, 170 Terryville Rd., Port Jefferson Station

INFO 631-928-1212, cplib.org