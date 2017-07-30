Going to an outdoor movie is practically a rite of passage for a Long Island summer. Films — from old classics to family-friendly animateds — screen for free almost every night of the week at public parks and other venues. All you need to do is pack some blankets and chairs and head out early to stake a prime viewing spot. Don’t forget the snacks.
ONGOING SCREENINGS
Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow
INFO 516-572-0355, nassaucountyny.gov/summer
SCHEDULE 8:30 p.m. July 6: “The Secret Life of Pets”; 8:30 p.m. July 13: “Storks”; 10:30 p.m. July 15: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”; 8:25 p.m. July 20: “The Lego Batman Movie”; 8:20 p.m. July 27: “Trolls”; 8:10 p.m. Aug. 3: “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”; 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10: “Angry Birds”; 7:55 p.m. Aug. 17: “Sing”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 24: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Tanner Park, Copiague, at dusk
INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com
SCHEDULE July 10: “Finding Dory”; July 18: “Casablanca”; July 24: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”; Aug. 1: “To Sir, With Love”; Aug. 7: “Sing”
MONDAYS
Westhampton Village Green, 8 p.m.
INFO 631-288-1654, westhamptonbeach.org
SCHEDULE July 10: “Ghostbusters — Answer the Call”; July 17: “Miss Congeniality”; July 24: “National Treasure”; July 31: “Rudy”; Aug. 7: “Sabrina”; Aug. 14: “Singin’ in the Rain”; Aug. 21: “Akeelah and the Bee”; Aug. 28: “La La Land”
Smith Haven Mall’s Lifestyle Village, Lake Grove, 8 p.m.
INFO 631-724-1433, simon.com
SCHEDULE Aug. 7: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”; Aug. 14: “The Secret Life of Pets”; Aug. 21: “Beauty and the Beast” (2017); Aug. 28: “Despicable Me 2”
With 5-8 p.m. pre-show craft activities and giveaways.
Prime, 117 New York Ave., Huntington, 8:30 p.m. Rain cancels.
INFO 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com
SCHEDULE July 10: “Crazy Stupid Love”; July 17: “Grease”; July 24: “La La Land”; July 31: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”; Aug. 7: “Silver Linings Playbook”; Aug. 14: “Dirty Dancing”; Aug. 21: “The Proposal”; Aug. 28: “The Notebook”; Sept. 4: “Anchorman”
TUESDAYS
Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, Port Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
INFO 631-473-1414, portjeffchamber.com
SCHEDULE July 11: “The Secret Life of Pets”; July 18: “The Great Gilly Hopkins”; July 25: “Sully”; Aug. 1: “Moana”; Aug. 8: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”
THURSDAYS
Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell, Wantagh, 8 p.m.
INFO 516-785-1600, jonesbeachbandshell.com
SCHEDULE Film titles to be determined with screenings Thursdays through Aug. 31
Farmingdale Village Green, 8 p.m.
INFO 516-249-0093, farmingdalevillage.com
SCHEDULE July 6: “Hotel Transylvania 2”; July 13: “Moana”; July 20: “Sing”; Aug. 3: “Pete’s Dragon”; Aug. 10: “Kubo and the Two Strings”; Aug. 17: “Trolls”
FRIDAYS
Sea Breeze Park, 11 Richmond St., Freeport, 8 p.m.
INFO 516-377-2200, freeportny.com
SCHEDULE July 7: “Beauty and the Beast (2017); July 14: “Moana”; July 21: “Kubo and the Two Strings”; July 28: “My Life As a Courgette”; Aug. 4: “Finding Dory”; Aug. 11: “The Lego Batman Movie”
Southampton Arts Center, 8:30 p.m.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Pre-show trivia.
INFO 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
SCHEDULE July 7: “Independence Day”; July 14: “Slumdog Millionaire”; July 21: “Young Frankenstein”; July 28: “The Birds”; Aug. 4: “Airplane!”; Aug. 11: “The Artist”; Aug. 18: “The Princess Bride”; Aug. 25: “Remember the Titans”; Sept. 1: “Jaws”
SELECT SATURDAYS
On the sand in Long Beach
INFO nwsdy.li/longbeach
SCHEDULE 8:15 p.m. July 8 at Grand Boulevard: “Rogue One”; 8 p.m. July 22 at Edwards Boulevard: “Jaws”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 5 at Riverside Boulevard: “Sing”; 7:30 Aug. 19 at Grand Boulevard: “Rocky Horror Picture Show”; 7:15 p.m. Sept. 2 at Edwards Boulevard: “Moana”
JULY 6
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS
7:30 p.m. Crab Meadow Beach, Northport
INFO 631-351-3112, huntingtonny.gov
Rain date July 17, with an indoor screening at Elwood Middle School if necessary.
SCHEDULE July 20: “Moana,” with rain date July 27.
JULY 8
MONSTER TRUCKS
8 p.m. Clayton Huey Elementary School, 511 Main St., Center Moriches
INFO 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org
SCHEDULE Aug. 5: “Power Rangers”; Aug. 26: “The Boss Baby”
PITCH PERFECT 2
8:30 p.m. Sunset Park, Main Street Shore Road, Port Washington
INFO 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov
SCHEDULE July 22: “Back to the Future”; 8 p.m. Aug. 5: “Finding Dory”
JULY 11
GHOSTBUSTERS
7:30 p.m. Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point
INFO 631-275-1592, brookhavenny.gov
SCHEDULE 7 p.m. Aug. 10: “Moana”
THE GOOD DINOSAUR
8:30 p.m. Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford
INFO 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov
SCHEDULE 8:20 p.m. July 25: “Toy Story 2”; 8:05 p.m. Aug. 8 “Goosebumps”
JULY 12
MONSTERS, INC.
8:30 p.m. Rev. Arthur Mackey Sr. Park, Lakeside Drive, Roosevelt
INFO 516-571-8692, nassaucountyny.gov
SCHEDULE 7:55 p.m. Aug. 16: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014)
JULY 13
INDEPENDENCE DAY
8:30 p.m. Good Ground Park, 9A Squiretown Rd., Hampton Bays
INFO 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov
SCHEDULE Aug. 10: “Princess Bride”
JULY 14
MOANA
7:30 p.m. Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank
INFO 631-727-7850, ccesuffolk.org
ADMISSION $3 (includes snacks)
JULY 18
CASABLANCA
8 p.m. Geiger Lake Memorial Park, Grand Boulevard, Wyandanch. Rain date July 19.
INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com
SCHEDULE Aug. 1: “To Sir, With Love” (rain date Aug. 2)
MONSTERS UNIVERSITY
8:25 p.m. North Woodmere Park, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere
INFO 516-571-7800, nassaucountyny.gov
SCHEDULE Aug. 1: “The Lego Movie”; 7:55 p.m. Aug. 15: “Zootopia”
JULY 19
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS
7:45 p.m. Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James
INFO 631-584-8510, stjameschamber.org
SCHEDULE Aug. 9: “Finding Dory”
JULY 20
THE CASE FOR CHRIST
8:30 p.m. Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Rd., East Northport. Reserve online.
INFO 631-822-3000, islandchristian.com
JULY 21
FINDING DORY
8 p.m. South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches
INFO 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org
SCHEDULE Aug. 18: “The Jungle Book”; Sept. 15: “The Lego Batman Movie”
SING
8:30 p.m. Stotzky Park, Columbus Avenue and Pulaski Street, Riverhead
INFO 631-722-4444, townofriverheadny.gov
JULY 23
TOY STORY
8:20 p.m. Eugene Nickerson Beach, 880 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach
INFO 516-571-7700, nassaucountyny.gov
SCHEDULE 8:15 p.m. July 28: “Toy Story 3”; 8:05 p.m. Aug. 6: “Hotel Transylvania”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 11: “Hotel Transylvania 2”; 7:50 p.m. Aug. 20: “Megamind”; 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25: “The Peanuts Movie”
JULY 25
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2017)
7 p.m. Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, Stony Brook University. Online reservations required.
DIRTY DANCING
8:30 p.m. Clark Botanic Garden, 193 I.U. Willets Rd., Albertson
INFO 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov
AUG. 4
MOANA
8:30 p.m. Hoyt Farm Park Preserve, 200 New Hwy., Commack
INFO 631-543-7804, smithtowninfo.com
MOANA
6:30 p.m. Newsday, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville. Rain date Aug. 11
INFO 631-843-2666, newsdayevents.com
Download free printable tickets.
AUG. 11
MOANA
7:30 p.m. Tasker Park, Peconic Lane, Peconic
INFO 631-765-8251, southoldtownny.gov
FINDING DORY
8:30 p.m. Wading River Beach, Creek Road, Wading River
INFO 631-722-4444, townofriverheadny.gov
AUG. 14
SING
7: 30 p.m. Peter A. Nelson Park, Oakwood Road, Huntington
INFO 631-351-3112, Huntingtonny.gov
Rain date Aug. 21 with indoor viewing at Elwood Middle School if inclement weather.
AUG. 19
MOANA
8 p.m. South Jamesport Beach, Peconic Bay Boulevard, South Jamesport
INFO 631-722-4444, townofriverheadny.gov
AUG. 23
SHREK
7 p.m. Comsewogue Library, 170 Terryville Rd., Port Jefferson Station
INFO 631-928-1212, cplib.org
