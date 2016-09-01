Advertisement Advertise here

Chicken sandwiches are on a roll, and Americans are flocking to chain restaurants to get their hands on them.

"We love our chicken sandwiches," said Bonnie Riggs, restaurant industry analyst for the Port Washington-based NPD Group. "We ordered 4 billion of them for the year ending July 2015."

The majority of these sandwiches, said Rigg, were sold at quick-serve burger chains, which account for 51 percent of all chicken sandwiches ordered; 24 percent of orders came from quick-serve sandwich specialists like Chick-fil-A and Subway, and only 8 percent from full-serve chains, like Cheesecake Factory, TGI Friday's and Applebee's.

Interestingly, though, a recent report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index named chicken sandwich specialist Chick-fil-A as number one in customer satisfaction among all limited service (fast food) restaurants -- burger-centric and otherwise -- for the first half of 2015. Which says something about the appeal of chicken sandwiches.

To taste for ourselves how chain chicken sandwiches fly, we ate at quick-serve and full-serve chains all over Long Island. In the process, we learned that the best chicken sandwiches actually tasted like chicken; the worst smacked of preservatives and chemicals. Overall, we found breading and frying boneless breasts yielded a crisp cutlet that was moist and juicy within. Grilling chicken was a skill not many chains had mastered, with too much grilled poultry either wet and slimy or dry and tough.

In the end, we came up with these top 10 chain chicken sandwiches. Here's the pecking order.