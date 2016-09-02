Chicken wings at Long Island restaurants: Favorites, from the fancy to the fiery
It's quite ironic when you consider that of all the birds of the world, the one whose wings we love the most belong to flightless fowl. But it's true: Chicken wings are a major foodstuff, and not just during football games. Though at some venues the in-demand limb is only a popular appetizer, at others it is the center of the business.
Available in all sorts of sauces and sizes, here are some recommended spots for wings -- from the upscale to the down-home -- on Long Island.
The Grill(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Grill, Hauppauge: Try the oven-roasted, dry-rubbed chicken wings with jalapeno glaze and chipotle blue cheese at this Hauppauge eatery.
New York Burger Bar(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
New York Burger Bar, Massapequa: Honey BBQ wings tossed in a house-made sauce with a side of blue cheese are meaty, sticky and satisfying at this eatery.
The Smokin' Rib(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
The Smokin' Rib, Rockville Centre: Jumbo wings arrive three or six to an order at this barbecue spot. They're a smoky change-up from traditional Buffalo wings.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Spring Roll(Credit: Newsday / Melissa McCart)
The Rolling Spring Roll, Syosset: Among the starters at this spot, chicken wings are an exciting surprise, a rendition that sings with garlic and seduces with crispy rice-flour batter.
PeraBell Food Bar(Credit: Doug Young)
PeraBell Food Bar, Patchogue: Fiery and addictive, PeraBell's chicken wings come in Buffalo (pictured), Mandarin, barbecue and Italian varieties.
BBD's(Credit: Randee Daddona)
BBD's, Rocky Point: The very good confit chicken wings are served with Louisiana hot sauce and chunky blue cheese.
Brixx & Barley(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Brixx & Barley, Long Beach: A successful starter: wings, with caramelized onions and garlic.
Joe's Garage & Grill(Credit: Randee Daddona)
Joe's Garage and Grill, Riverhead: High-octane chicken wings are dry-rubbed with pomegranate hoisin sauce and served with blue cheese, cusabi and ancho chile dressing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bobbique(Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)
Bobbique, Patchogue: Bobbique is consistently one of the best spots for barbecue on LI, and that includes the jumbo barbecue chicken wings.
Hurricane Grill and Wings(Credit: Newsday / Jin Lee)
Hurricane Grill and Wings, Syosset: The laid-back chain offers wings both boneless and bone-in, and you can order a sampler with up to four different flavors.
DirtyBurger(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
DirtyBurger, Plainview: Dirty dusted (right) and barbecue wings are served with ranch dip and veggie sticks; they're also available in classic Buffalo style.
Buffalo Wild Wings(Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus)
Buffalo Wild Wings, multiple locations: With both bone-in and boneless varieties, the national chain offers some 21 wing varieties, from a mild salt-and-vinegar rub to the off-the-charts "blazin'" sauce. Long Island locations include North Babylon, Farmingdale, Centereach, Bay Shore, Hicksville and Riverhead.
Croxley's Great American Ale House & Beer Garden(Credit: Michael E. Ach)
Croxley's Great American Ale House & Beer Garden, Rockville Centre: Wing flavors range from cry like a baby to Italian stallion, Korean barbecue to tequila lime. Other LI locations are Croxley's Public House, Farmingdale; Croxley's Original Ale House, Franklin Square; and Croxley's Ale House & Biergarten, Smithtown.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza(Credit: Yana Paskova)
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, multiple locations: Here, chicken wings are served with caramelized onions and focaccia. Long Island locations include Bohemia, Carle Place, Commack, Great Neck, Wantagh, White Plains and Woodbury.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.