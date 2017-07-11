Chick-fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day by giving away free food on Tuesday, July 11.
Adult customers who dress up in a cow costume, or simply wear a cow-spotted accessory, will get a free entree of their choice until 7 p.m.
Children can also participate and are rewarded with a free kid’s meal.
The event is based on the fast food chain's cow-themed advertising campaign, which started in 1995 and features the farm animals encouraging customers to “Eat Mor Chikin.”
Chick-fil-A has three Long Island locations in Commack (656 Commack Rd.), Hicksville (1401 Broadway Mall) and Port Jefferson Station (5184 Nesconset Hwy.).
