    Favorite breakfast restaurants on Long Island

    Updated

    Individuality, coupled with a respect for simplicity and tradition, is what keeps a breakfast spot percolating. That's certainly true of these restaurants, which have the right ingredients to rank as top-of-the-morning kinds of places. All eateries taste-tested by Joan Reminick.

    The Cook Room

    The Cook Room, Middle Island: This gleaming vintage
    (Credit: Kirsten Luce)

    The Cook Room, Middle Island: This gleaming vintage diner serves a homestyle menu that includes such dishes as meltingly tender "oaty oat" pancakes studded with pieces of apple and walnuts. Try the egg sliders, flaky Cheddar biscuits sandwiching eggs, melted cheese and Canadian bacon. (Pictured: The ABC omelette, with avocado, bacon and cheddar.)

    Cornucopia's Noshery

    Cornucopia's Noshery, Amityville: In an attractive, sun-splashed
    (Credit: Doug Young)

    Cornucopia's Noshery, Amityville: In an attractive, sun-splashed space, chef-owner Erica Reichlin serves up omelets made with organic eggs, angel food pancakes, coconut-crusted brioche French toast and, for vegans, a tofu curry scramble. Mimosas and sangria, too. There's also outdoor dining at this Amityville spot. Cash only.

    Empress Diner

    Empress Diner, East Meadow: Open since 1955, this
    (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)

    Empress Diner, East Meadow: Open since 1955, this spot will start your day right with a roster of oatmeals -- 21 in all. Also good are the surprisingly fluffy pancake, made with a hint of vanilla. You'll also find a host of omelets, including options with pastrami and gyro meat.

    Relish

    Relish, Kings Park: At this eatery, produce, much
    (Credit: John Dunn)

    Relish, Kings Park: At this eatery, produce, much of it locally sourced, is noted on a chalkboard. The "new school" egg sandwich with house-made maple turkey sausage, tomato, Swiss and spinach (pictured) gets an A, as do the ricotta pancakes with fresh berries, Mexicali omelet with chorizo and whole-grain cereal.

    Morning Rose Cafe

    Morning Rose Cafe, Bellmore: A bed and breakfast
    (Credit: Yana Paskova)

    Morning Rose Cafe, Bellmore: A bed and breakfast vibe and an imaginative repertoire define this spot, a charming little cafe where executive chef Roberto Baez puts no end of panache into his irresistible Voodoo berry lemon pancakes (pictured); flaky Bubba biscuits topped with sausage gravy, eggs, roasted tomatoes and house-made maple-pork sausage patties; and flavorful, hot chilaquiles.

    Thomas's Ham & Eggery

    Thomas's Ham & Eggery, Carle Place: It's the
    (Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton)

    Thomas's Ham & Eggery, Carle Place: It's the eggs, fritattas, omelets and corned beef hash all served in a skillet that sets this spot apart from all other diners on Long Island, and that certainly includes scrambles (pictured). Thomas's also has stuffed French toast, and at the counter you will find a daily array of freshly baked muffins.

    Premier Diner

    Premier Diner, Commack: Here, co-owner Helen Georgatos offers
    (Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)

    Premier Diner, Commack: Here, co-owner Helen Georgatos offers a regularly changing menu insert that showcases her imaginative thinking. Proof comes via clever pancakes, including pistachio (pictured) and cloudlike angel food. Baked oatmeal is also good, and the omelets are light yet substantial.

    Jo Jo Apples Cafe

    Jo Jo Apples Cafe, Point Lookout: The charming,
    (Credit: Danny Ghitis)

    Jo Jo Apples Cafe, Point Lookout: The charming, all-American eatery impresses with its clean-tasting, airy-textured, fruit-studded pancakes (including strawberry, pictured). Or try the farmer's frittata with ham, sausage, potato, tomato and cheese; also good is the spicy corn frittata.

    Maureen's Kitchen

    Maureen's Kitchen, Smithtown: This cute, quirky spot has
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    Maureen's Kitchen, Smithtown: This cute, quirky spot has garnered the attention of diners and food fans from Montauk to Manhattan. You'll find large-portion egg dishes (the sausage, apple and cheddar cheese omelette is pictured), stuffed raspberry French toast and baked oatmeal that's a virtual hot oatmeal cookie-in-a-bowl. Note: Cash-only.

    Atlantica

    Atlantica, Long Beach: Inside the Allergria Hotel, this
    (Credit: Danny Ghitis)

    Atlantica, Long Beach: Inside the Allergria Hotel, this spot offers great views of the waves from a sharp dining room where glass doors touch the boardwalk. But we like the breakfasts, too, including buttermilk pancakes (pictured) served with pure maple syrup.

