Jericho Turnpike, one of Long Island’s busiest stretches for restaurants, is poised to add three more.

In Huntington, the fully remodeled and redecorated Matteos Trattoria-Bar is expected to arrive in mid-to-late September with a more upscale look and broader Italian menu than its predecessor. The newcomer has been more than two years in the making.

Paul Miranda, who earned accolades for his work at the departed True North in Huntington, and also at Swallow in Huntington, is the executive chef and managing partner. It’s owned by Gennaro Sbarro and Anna Missano. Its sister restaurant is Matteos in Roslyn.

Master Chef Chinese Fusion is moving into the 6600 Jericho Tpke. address occupied by a series of short-lived Asian restaurants, including Hao, Dao, Tao, Din Din, and Golden Temple II. It’s expected to open in two to three months.

One North, subtitled “Mediterranean Soul,” will be the latest from Anthony Scotto, the restaurateur known best for his three steakhouses, which this year all earned spots on Newsday’s annual list of Long Island’s 100 best restaurants.

They’re Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville, Insignia Prime Steak & Sushi in Smithtown, and RARE650, on Jericho Turnpike in Syosset. The opening date hasn’t been set. One North plans to serve Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. One North’s 4 Old Jericho Tpke. address was long that of the Maine Maid Inn.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Matteos Trattoria-Bar, 300 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, 631-421-6001, huntington.matteosristorante.com

Master Chef Chinese Fusion, 6600 Jericho Tpke., 6600 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-931-6222, masterchefcc.com

One North, 4 Old Jericho Tpke., 516-605-1400, onenorthrestaurant.com