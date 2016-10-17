Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is now open in Farmingdale. This is the Florida-based chain’s seventh Long Island location, joining restaurants in Bohemia, Carle Place, Commack, Great Neck, Wantagh and Woodbury.

Anthony’s bakes everything in an anthracite-coal-fired 800-degree oven in minutes to make 12- and 16-inch pizzas it bills as “well-done.” Pizza toppings include the mozzarella, tomato and basil; Philly cheesesteak; eggplant Marino (named for business partner and legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback, the now-retired Dan Marino); and the curiously addictive cauliflower. Pizzas range from $11.49 for a small to $23.49 for that Marino pie.

Also from that oven: some of Long Island’s best wings.

Sandwiches such as tuna with lemon, olive oil, tomato and arugula on focaccia or the roast beef with romaine range from $7.49 to $9.99. Family-style dishes for two to four people include large meatballs with ricotta cheese or broccoli rabe with sausage for $12 to $20.

The 60-seat restaurant has a full bar with nostalgic décor from Yankees memorabilia to posters of icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra.

A Long Island native, founder Anthony Bruno opened the first Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in Fort Lauderdale in 2002 and has expanded to nearly 60 restaurants throughout Florida and the Northeast. He started because he moved down from New York and “went through pizza culture shock,” Bruno told South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel last year.

Marino became an equity partner in 2005. A regular at the original Fort Lauderdale location, he originally invested in the company so he could have a location closer to his home in Weston. Today the company brings in more than $60 million in sales as recorded in 2014. The next Long Island location is slated for Stony Brook.

The Farmingdale restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

1280 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, 631-420-0407, acfp.com