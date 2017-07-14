Liberty, equality, fraternity . . . and soufflé!
Yes, it’s Bastille Day and you can party along with Emmanuel Macron and the people of France. Here are a few dining rooms on Long Island with French flair.
Aperitif in Rockville Centre has a general bistro style and several suitable dishes. Recommended: duck rillettes, Roquefort cheese, coq au vin, beef stew with red wine, duck with orange sauce, steak frites, mussels either mariniere or Provençale, tarte Tatin. 242 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-594-3404, aperitifbistro.com $$-$$$
Bistro Cassis in Huntington has the look and delivers flavor-packed food with more than an accent. Recommended: frisee aux lardons, salade Nicoise, escargots persille, grilled hanger steak Bordelaise, duck breast and leg with raspberries and cassis sauce, mussels with fennel and cream. 55B Wall St., Huntington, 631-421-4122, bistrocassis.com $$-$$$
Le Soir in Bayport offers appealing decor and food to match. Recommended: escargots Bourguignonne, sauteed foie gras, country paté, oysters mignonette, steak au poivre, duck with orange sauce, braised sweetbreads with mushrooms and Calvados sauce, sole meunière. 825 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, 631-472-9090, lesoirbayport.com $$$
Stresa in Manhasset, while primarily an elegant Italian restaurants, flies another tricolor with Giorgio Meriggi’s classic souffles. Try chocolate or Grand Marnier. You may precede the superlative souffle with Dover sole meunière. 1524 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 516-365-6956, stresarestaurant.com $$$
