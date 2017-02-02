The place is empty; the phone goes unanswered; a sign taped to the door bears the telltale scrawl, “Sorry we are closed for renovation.”
Looks like Opera House has sung its last aria.
The Asian fusion restaurant on Willis Avenue in Roslyn Heights opened in late 2012, taking over the space that, since 1993, had been the Chinese restaurant To Fu. No Asian makeover, however, could completely disguise the free-standing building’s origins as a Howard Johnson’s.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.