One of Long Island’s most singular Asian restaurants has closed. Jane Café on Main Street in Mineola has posted a sign that the storefront is for rent.
Owned by Stephanie and Bruce Chin for more than 10 years, Jane served the same sushi and Japanese kitchen dishes offered by hundreds of other Long Island restaurants, but the cognoscenti knew that this modest little spot was a gold mine of Korean cooking.
I loved the dolsot bibimpap, a super-hot stone bowl filled with rice, vegetables, beef and a fried egg (one of the world’s great meals-in-a-bowl), the tender, garlicky galbi (barbecued beef) and the haemul pajeon, the appealingly greasy Korean pancake studded with bits of seafood.
I’ve been predicting a downtown Mineola restaurant renaissance for a few years now, but newcomer Yatai closed last year and now veteran Jane Café is gone. In the immediate neighborhood, neither Biscuits & Barbeque nor Costa Nova shows any sign of slowing down, and we’re counting on them to stay strong.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.