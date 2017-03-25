The boomlet in Asian-fusion cuisine is expected to continue in Glen Cove, where a branch of Wild Ginger is planned.

A Wild Ginger franchise is slated to move into the former address of Uncle Dai’s, a modest and genteel local spot for Chinese-American fare.

John Yeung, co-owner of Wild Ginger in Great Neck, said that the timetable for opening the new eatery is about two months.

In addition to Great Neck, you’ll find a Wild Ginger in Rockville Centre, Smithtown, and East Northport. The restaurant offer Japanese, Thai, and Chinese dishes.

Uncle Dai’s, where the selections included moo shu pork, sweet-and-sour shrimp, scallion pancakes, and wonton soup, was at 24 School St., Glen Cove.

