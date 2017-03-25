The boomlet in Asian-fusion cuisine is expected to continue in Glen Cove, where a branch of Wild Ginger is planned.
A Wild Ginger franchise is slated to move into the former address of Uncle Dai’s, a modest and genteel local spot for Chinese-American fare.
John Yeung, co-owner of Wild Ginger in Great Neck, said that the timetable for opening the new eatery is about two months.
In addition to Great Neck, you’ll find a Wild Ginger in Rockville Centre, Smithtown, and East Northport. The restaurant offer Japanese, Thai, and Chinese dishes.
Uncle Dai’s, where the selections included moo shu pork, sweet-and-sour shrimp, scallion pancakes, and wonton soup, was at 24 School St., Glen Cove.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.