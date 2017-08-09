In a close call for Mediterranean food fans, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck has been sold by restaurateur Ayhan Hassan to his firm’s general manager, Brady Land of Great Neck. The 100-capacity restaurant has been renamed Mediterranean Seafood & Grill.

“I wanted to keep a restaurant in Great Neck that sold Mediterranean food,” said Land, 60, whose family has lived on the Great Neck Peninsula for almost 50 years. His mother, Ruth, who died two years ago at age 93, served on the Great Neck school board.

Hassan called the sale a “positive development” and said Land is “a good man with his own ideas [who] knows the neighborhood and brings some fresh and hands-on management.” Land was general manager at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant on Manhattan’s West Side for a decade before joining Ayhan’s five years ago.

Land said the new menu, introduced Tuesday, is heavy on seafood and will cast a wide net over the Mediterranean with Greek, Turkish, Italian and Israeli selections.

The menu retains Ayhan’s specialties, such as whole branzino ($26) and grilled octopus ($23). New entrees include coho salmon ($20), jumbo stuffed shrimp with seafood stuffing ($24) and seafood pasta with linguini, calamari, scallops, shrimp, clams and mussels ($23). All except the pasta dish come with salad, rice and a vegetable. Also new: Israeli couscous and falafel bowl appetizers ($8 each).

That should bring a sigh of relief from Mediterranean cuisine lovers who were saddened by the recent closure of Ayhan’s Shish Kebab in Plainview.

Hassan said the move will help him “keep tighter control” on his four remaining properties: Ayhan’s Shish Kebab restaurants in Baldwin and Port Washington and the Mediterranean Marketplace & Café and Fish On Main, an upscale seafood restaurant, also in Port Washington.

Mediterranean Seafood & Grill, 132 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-498-9300