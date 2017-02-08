A year ago, eight contenders gathered at the Launch Pad in Huntington to compete for the inaugural Bagel Eating Champion title sponsored by Bagel Boss with a $500 cash prize.
This year, a slew of new competitors will join Keith Tuzzolino (last year’s winner who downed 5 bagels in 5 minutes) at one of two Bagel Boss locations: Hewlett or Hicksville.
Both events will be simulcast Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. on each venue’s Facebook page and on-site at each Bagel Boss space.
Former competitive eater Don Moses Lerman will serve as guest judge for the all-you-can-eat eight-minute competition (three minutes were added this year).
To participate or to purchase $10 tickets to the event, go to: BagelContest.com.
Bagel Boss, 1352 Peninsula Blvd., Hewlett; 516-259-2132
Bagel Boss, 432 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville; 516-681-1856
