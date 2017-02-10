Bar Louie, with its 100-plus national locations, is set to open its second Long Island outpost on Feb. 24 at the Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.
Similar to its Commack location, the gastropub-restaurant offers a variety of burgers ($9.79 to $12.29), sandwiches and entrees. Mains include drunken fish and chips, Tuscan chicken pasta, blackened fish street tacos and baked mac and cheese ($10.79 to $18.29). Desserts — chocolate cake and key lime ’shiner — are under $10.
Most Popular
On tap are a selection of 30 beers, 32 cocktails and wines by the glass.
Newsday’s Peter Gianotti, who gave the Commack spot half a star, noted that despite the low rating the “local and national beer list is very good, as are the wines from Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Rodney Strong and Joel Gott.”
In the summer, a brand new patio — unique to this location on Long Island — will serve lunch and dinner options outdoors.
The restaurant is expected to add 70 new service industry jobs in Nassau County.
Bar Louie in Massapequa will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. and Sunday.
One Sunrise Mall, Space 1330, Massapequa; barlouie.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.