Queens are not immortal, and neither are barbecue restaurants. Seven months after opening its doors, Rockville Centre’s Pig & Queen has bowed out of the village’s restaurant scene.
Sunday was the last day for the meat-centric Sunrise Highway restaurant, according to co-owner Paul Olive, and the business is in the process of being sold.
The Pig & Queen blended Southern, Cajun and New American styles with pit-smoked barbecue as well as craft brews, bourbons and inventive cocktails.
Newsday reviewed the restaurant in January, and gave it one-and-half stars. One of the standout dishes was the Brussels sprouts, “which have a quick and ferocious meeting with the deep fryer” that lent them “a sweet, almost roasted flavor.”
It was the fourth venture from Olive and his business partner, Peter Mangouranes, owners of the English-style pub The Good Life, the breakfast/lunch place Jam, and coffee house Massapequa Perk, all in Massapequa Park.
Olive said he will concentrate on running those businesses.
