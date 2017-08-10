At a tiny BBQ joint on a central stretch of Freeport, a local police officer is paying homage to his mother with southern-style fare that takes its cue from the food of his childhood.

For Bobby Ford, Bobby Q is a culinary journey of his mother’s South Carolina roots, his Harlem upbringing brought east to Freeport, which he now calls home.

After spending 10 years working at the NYPD, where he last worked as a detective in the intelligence division, Ford left to join the Freeport Police Department. He is now working the overnight shift in law enforcement and manning the kitchen by day.

Armed with a grill inside and a smoker out back, his takeout and delivery menu (there are six seats at a counter for eat-in.)

The menu includes a stable of meats including BBQ chicken, beef short ribs and burnt ends, and meaty “candy’’ like pieces from ends of a brisket. In Ford’s hands, the burnt ends become “Southern Stuffed Fries,” ($11.99) a play on poutine that pairs the smoked meat with French fries, mozzarella cheese curds and a southern-style beef gravy of BBQ sauce.

A side of spicy cabbage is sauteed in white wine butter and laced with sriracha ($3.75). Pastrami and brisket sandwiches start at $10.99.

Ford, who opened Bobby Q last month on North Main Street, has never owned a restaurant. One of nine children, he says his mother made sure each of them learned how to cook, which fueled a lifelong passion for being in the kitchen.

Bobby Q is open Monday to Thursday from 12 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 12 to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.

447 N. Main St. Freeport; 516-544-4407, bbqeastofharlem.com