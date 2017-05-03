If you thought the hamburger market was saturated, the Ben’s Deli group has a creative, beefed-up reply.
Through May 31, all the branches of Ben’s Deli are adding 11 variations on the hamburger theme to their menus to celebrate National Burger Month. Each burger costs either $16.99 or $17.99.
They include a “beefstrami” burger with a ground beef-and-pastrami blend, pickle chips, coleslaw and Russian dressing; and “knocked up,” which crowns the quarter-pounder with grilled knockwurst and sauerkraut.
Also starring are the “breakfast burger,” capped with a fried egg and crisp smoked turkey; the Coney Island burger, on a split square knish instead of a bun, with sauteed onions and a side of baked beans; the “BBQ brisket” burger, with sliced brisket and barbecue sauce; and the “Big Ben,” completed with grilled pastrami, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise.
The menu includes burgers draped with grilled Hebrew National salami, covered with chili and red onion, avocado and Israeli salad, and one with grilled pastrami.
Two mini-burgers are served on challah rolls with crisp onions and horseradish sauce.
There are branches of Ben’s Deli in Carle Place, Greenvale, and Woodbury, as well as in Bayside, Manhattan and Boca Raton.
