BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has opened, one of several new spots in the Green Acres Commons, part of the $83.7 million retail center adjacent to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream that broke ground last year.
With more than 170 locations and counting, BJ’s has carved its reputation on house brews, with Lightswitch Lager and BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde among 11 signatures and 10 seasonal beers. Overall, the restaurant offers 48 beers on tap, as well as 12 labels by the bottle.
The focus of the menu is Chicago deep-dish style pizza, from barbecue chicken to chicken bacon Ranch or the pepperoni extreme from $17.25 to $26.95. There’s also thin tavern-style ($14.75 to $15.50) and gluten-free pizza ($10.95 to $16.25).
The menu lists avocado egg rolls and spinach and artichoke dip ($8.95 to $18.95), burgers ($7.95 to $12.95), southern fried chicken and fish and chips ($10.25 to $18.75).
The 270-seat restaurant, which opened the end of September, is one of several new shops in the Commons, which includes an Ashley Furniture Home Store, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the teen-centric discount store Five Below.
BJ’s Restaurants was founded in 1978 and first opened in Orange County, California.
The Valley Stream location is open every weekday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is located at 750 Sunrise Hwy., 5 Green Acres Common, Valley Stream, 516-256-8800, bjsrestaurants.com
