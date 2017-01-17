After years of construction and permit-wrangling, Black Label Burgers has opened in Westbury, in the free-standing building on Old Country Road that was once a Friendly’s.
Partners Fabrizio and Mario Zaino are scions of Café Gino, about a mile and half away on Post Avenue.
Black Label Burger has seven burgers on its menu. The eponymous Black Label burger (which has no relation to the famous, same-named burger served at Keith McNally’s Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village) comes on a potato bun with American cheese and “Label” sauce.
The Red Label features bacon, jalapeños, pepperjack cheese and spicy mayo; the Yellow Label, fried mac ‘n’ cheese — and so on with the Blue Label (blue cheese on an English muffin), White Label (caramelized onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese), Orange Label (grilled chicken with avocado) and Green Label (veggie burger).
The menu says that burgers, $6.95 to $8.85, are made with prime beef and for $1.99, you can upgrade to dry-aged prime.
There are Wagyu hot dogs ($5.35 to $6.40), fresh-cut fries served with Label sauce, cheese sauce or truffle oil ($2.95 to $5.50), salads ($6.35 to $6.85) and shakes. On tap: six local brews including Southampton Double White and Oyster Bay American IPA ($5.95) plus domestic bottles, DeLoach Vineyards (Sonoma) wines and soft drinks.
683 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-333-6059, blacklabelburgersny.com
