    Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails in Wantagh wins top cocktail at NY Cocktail Expo Long Island

    The Hipster Cocktail Party, on the right, from

    The Hipster Cocktail Party, on the right, from Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails won the Best Cocktail award at Sunday's NY Cocktail Expo Long Island. (Credit: Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails)

    Blanco tequila, roasted cherry tomatoes, brûléed raspberries, calamansi syrup, orange bitters, ice.

    Together, they form a riff on a Daisy called the Hipster Cocktail Party, a drink that the team at Wantagh’s Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails concocted but was uncertain would be a strong contender at the NY Cocktail Expo Long Island.

    On Sunday, it scored as Long Island’s top cocktail....

