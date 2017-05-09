Blanco tequila, roasted cherry tomatoes, brûléed raspberries, calamansi syrup, orange bitters, ice.
Together, they form a riff on a Daisy called the Hipster Cocktail Party, a drink that the team at Wantagh’s Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails concocted but was uncertain would be a strong contender at the NY Cocktail Expo Long Island.
On Sunday, it scored as Long Island’s top cocktail....
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.