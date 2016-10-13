Calling all foodies who also love to bowl. On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bowlero Commack is celebrating its grand opening with a new menu and free bowling for all.
Formerly the AMF Commack Vet Lanes, Bowlero has been renovated to offer a fresh spin on old-school bowling. Amenities include blacklight bowling and a state-of-the-art arcade.
Most Popular
But it is the menu that elevates the experience. Every possible category of comfort food, from nachos and pizza to wings and s’mores, is served up in a spacious and retro-funky bar area with plenty of seating.
Or order your food to be delivered right to your lane.
There are Frickles (fried pickle spears with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce) and fries (classic, garlic-Parm, and chili cheese) for snacking.
Bowling give you a bigger appetite? Indulge in a Mega Mad Dog (a 2-foot hot dog smothered in Coney sauce, diced onions, and mustard), a Behemoth Burger (weighing 5 pounds), or a Bustin’ Burrito packed with fried potatoes, taco meat, salsa, and lettuce.
Wash all of this down with strawberry, watermelon or cherry lemonade. If you have room for dessert, the Monster Cookie Melt with a jumbo chocolate chip cookie covered in chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream, will serve the whole team.
For a free game on Saturday, register at bowlero.com. Bowlero is located at 2183 Jericho Turnpike, Commack, 631-499-7722.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.