King Robert Baratheon may be long gone from “Game of Thrones,” but he lives on in Northport — at least in the form of a sandwich.

Melted drunken goat cheese and fig jam on multigrain bread comprise The Robert Baratheon Rides Again, one of 15 grilled-cheese sandwiches ($10 each) on the menu at Brew Cheese, which opened its second branch last week on Woodbine Avenue in the space where Cilantro used to be.

The beer-and-cheese eatery has roughly 35 seats — both inside and on the sidewalk — as well as eight beer taps, a case of artisanal cheeses, a refrigerator filled with bottled and canned craft beers and shelves loaded with specialty groceries. Its gold walls and homespun decorations, including mounted ceramic beer steins, mimic the vibe of its first location in Stony Brook.

“This is a picnic-friendly town,” said owner Dave Striffler, who partially learned his trade behind the cheese counter at Whole Foods Market. He is packing cheeseboards to go, in mini coolers, and customers can build their own six packs of beer.

Brew Cheese’s $18 cheeseboards come in various configurations from a seasonal board that combines the shop’s recent arrivals to the Funktastic board loaded with soft, washed-rind cheeses such as Jasper Hill Willoughby and Grayson from Meadow Creek Dairy. Boards can come with salume, bread, nuts, pickles, olives and honey, and dessert boards pair cheeses with sweets such as Nutella and chocolate-chip cookies. Lovers of raclette can get it here, scraped table-side, or take it to go atop a baguette with apricot jam and pickles.

One of Brew Cheese’s eight taps will remain dedicated to beers from Sand City Brewing Co. — a few dozen feet way — and another to Woodside Orchard hard ciders. All can be sipped by the glass or pint, or taken to go in growlers.

Brew Cheese is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Brew Cheese, 40 Woodbine Ave., Northport, 631-239-1927.