The familiar recipe for success at a top steakhouse includes: (1) shellfish cocktail (2) prime red meat (3) good side dishes (4) cheesecake.
But there are some beef havens where you’ll enjoy more than these four dishes.
Bryant & Cooper in Roslyn has been sending out excellent steaks for more than 30 years. The contrarian’s choice: an outstanding version of linguine with white clam sauce: lush, al dente, the right amount of garlic and parsley, a hint of butter — and better than at countless Italian spots. Expensive.
Bryant & Cooper, 2 Middle Neck Rd., Roslyn, 516-627-7270, pollrestaurants.com
Frank’s Steaks, with restaurants in Jericho and Rockville Centre, is a magnet for meat-eaters. But diners at either site will find a satisfying Caesar salad topped with either grilled salmon or Cajun-spiced chicken, and “double Gorgonzola bread.” Expensive.
Frank’s Steaks, 4 Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-338-4595; and 54 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-536-1500, frankssteaks.com
The Palm at the Huntting Inn in East Hampton is a countrified link in the group. Once you’ve had the steaks and likely a lobster, try the Italian and Italian-American specialties. They include veal Marsala and chicken alla parmigiana.
The Palm at the Huntting Inn, 94 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0411, thepalm.com
