Buoy One, the seven-year-old Westhampton seafood restaurant, has reopened after a six-month renovation. General manager Denyse Baggott said that since the restaurant’s owners (David and Lorraine Girard and Robert Pollifrone) bought the property last year, “they had complete freedom to do what they wanted with the décor and layout.”
The rather dark interior has been brightened up with lots of blond, whitewashed and pickled wood, sheer white fabrics and contemporary prints. The bar has been moved to a more congenial spot, adjacent to a brand-new fish-retail counter. The restaurant now seats about 120, down a few tables from the original capacity.
Buoy One’s menu remains largely the same, a combination of shore classics (bivalves on the half-shell, steamers and mussels, lobster dinners and fish fry baskets of flounder, Ipswich clams and more); fish (salmon, tuna, cod, basa or shrimp) prepared grilled, sesame-, almond- or horseradish-crusted, blackened or Thai glazed; seafood pastas and a handful of meat and vegetarian options. New items, Baggott said, include “naked-herb clams” (lightly topped with basil and butter), a “Low Country boil” (featuring shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob and crab legs) and a quinoa veggie burger.
Buoy One’s original location opened in Riverhead in 2003 and, with a recent paint job, is still going strong. A short-lived Huntington location opened in the spring of 2013 and closed less than a year later.
62 Montauk Hwy., Westhampton, 631-998-3808, buoyone.com
