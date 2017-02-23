There is a sign on the door at the 6,000- square-foot BurgerFi location in Uniondale which reads, “New American Chinese concept coming in the next couple weeks.”
From outside, it is obvious the space has shuttered; the lights have been dimmed, chairs are upturned, the body is cold.
This location was said to be the biggest BurgerFi in the nation, with seats for about 200 people and solar panels for about 20 percent of its energy usage.
The eatery, close to both Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum on Hempstead Turnpike, closed in January, and with a Jersey Mike’s Subs (opening in a few week’s time) within walking distance, and a Dunkin’ Donuts looming nearby, the chain’s closing at this location has gone quietly under the rug.
“The single unit franchise owner made the decision to close the independently owned and operated restaurant in Uniondale,” said Ross A. Goldstein, general counsel for the chain.
The BurgerFi locations in Commack, Woodbury and Oceanside are all up and running, he said, serving BurgerFi cheeseburgers ($8.66), natural Vienna beef hot dogs ($4.31) and shakes ($5.72).
